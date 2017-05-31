To covfefe or not to covfefe – that is the question

If you have not already tried to Google search what “covfefe” means – you’ve not missed the boat. It’s not a word but it is now a meme and a trend after US President, Donald Trump, used it in a Tweet.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump tweeted “Despite the constant negative press covfefe”, leaving social media users befuddled.

The tweet was later deleted but not before it received more than 160 000 likes and took over the internet.

Here are some of the top possible explanations of what #convfefe means, as interpreted by Twitter users:

I did not have #cofveve with that woman — BeNeSportworld (@GriepinkPC) May 31, 2017

Ladies & Gentlemen Thats Donald Covfefe Trump For You. #Covfefe pic.twitter.com/7eMEdcfc07 — ❤️RABIA ANUM FAN❤️ (@IamWaleed19) May 31, 2017

When you are an american president and you create your own trending hastag … #covfefe pic.twitter.com/Tz7NZY3x2x — Australia News Web (@australianewsw) May 31, 2017

* Writes #Covfefe for every answer I don’t know in the exam , because it means whatever I want it to mean * pic.twitter.com/9LuPCoyOOw — Amaarah Garda (@amaarahg) May 31, 2017

“And just before you serve it, you hit it with a dash of #Covfefe” pic.twitter.com/fm9CAF4Iyz — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) May 31, 2017