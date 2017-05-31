To covfefe or not to covfefe – that is the question
If you have not already tried to Google search what “covfefe” means – you’ve not missed the boat. It’s not a word but it is now a meme and a trend after US President, Donald Trump, used it in a Tweet.
Earlier on Wednesday, Trump tweeted “Despite the constant negative press covfefe”, leaving social media users befuddled.
The tweet was later deleted but not before it received more than 160 000 likes and took over the internet.
#covfefe is gone. But not before 160k likes. pic.twitter.com/zFzBNSbWsR
— Jason Newborne (@JasonNewborne) May 31, 2017
Here are some of the top possible explanations of what #convfefe means, as interpreted by Twitter users:
I did not have #cofveve with that woman
— BeNeSportworld (@GriepinkPC) May 31, 2017
What a #covfefe
pic.twitter.com/T2BVgbTZ65
— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) May 31, 2017
Ladies & Gentlemen Thats Donald Covfefe Trump For You. #Covfefe pic.twitter.com/7eMEdcfc07
— ❤️RABIA ANUM FAN❤️ (@IamWaleed19) May 31, 2017
New Pokemon has been announced! #covfefe pic.twitter.com/UXLfWq3irD
— Jamill Payne (@JamillPayne) May 31, 2017
Even Queen is Disturbed ! #Covfefe pic.twitter.com/tgGTb2KC0R
— ❤️RABIA ANUM FAN❤️ (@IamWaleed19) May 31, 2017
We shall call him #covfefe pic.twitter.com/yXbnbDqpdw
— Doreen Loubser (@alzammer) May 31, 2017
When you are an american president and you create your own trending hastag … #covfefe pic.twitter.com/Tz7NZY3x2x
— Australia News Web (@australianewsw) May 31, 2017
* Writes #Covfefe for every answer I don’t know in the exam , because it means whatever I want it to mean * pic.twitter.com/9LuPCoyOOw
— Amaarah Garda (@amaarahg) May 31, 2017
“And just before you serve it, you hit it with a dash of #Covfefe” pic.twitter.com/fm9CAF4Iyz
— Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) May 31, 2017
Whoever put this on Urban Dictionary just won Wednesday. #Covfefe pic.twitter.com/R3rrDJ7XYC
— Lucy Gorman (@lucy25) May 31, 2017
This is #covfefe translated from Russian. pic.twitter.com/1Im7ZzLO0Y
— Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) May 31, 2017