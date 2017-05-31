Latest:
To covfefe or not to covfefe – that is the question

If you have not already tried to Google search what “covfefe” means – you’ve not missed the boat. It’s not a word but it is now a meme and a trend after US President, Donald Trump, used it in a Tweet.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump tweeted “Despite the constant negative press covfefe”,  leaving social media users befuddled.

The tweet was later deleted but not before it received more than 160 000 likes and took over the internet.

Here are some of the top possible explanations of what #convfefe means, as interpreted by Twitter users:

