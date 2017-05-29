Bay coalition future in doubt, says Holomisa

United Democratic Movement president Bantu Holomisa is doubtful of any future for the Nelson Mandela Bay coalition government as long as both mayor Athol Trollip (DA) and his deputy, Mongameli Bobani (UDM), remain at the helm.

This was in response to a report, released on Friday, by a multi-party panel set up to probe the toxic relationship between Trollip and Bobani.

The report paints a picture of two leaders who repeatedly breached their coalition agreement in their exercise of power as well as in their attempt to resolve disputes.

Among the findings are that personality clashes and power-mongering have consumed the coalition, causing a complete breakdown of trust and a tug of war which abandoned the plight of the poor.

In response to the report, Holomisa said yesterday: “This mentality of not wanting to give but always willing to take and trying to enforce your own party’s view over the other party is clearly not working.

“Mr Bobani and his mayor seem to be finger-pointing.

“I once told them, if it is not working, and it comes to a push, we will need to drop both of you. We are marching towards that now.

“I have always said this coalition is going nowhere. If Trollip and Bobani are not toeing the line, then let’s deal with these individuals.”

Coalition leaders would discuss the findings and map a way forward, Holomisa said.

DA federal council chairman James Selfe said yesterday coalitions were always difficult to manage “but everyone needs to have the will to make the coalition survive”.

“Even if the coalition continues without Mr Bobani at the helm, we value our relationship with the UDM and will continue to do so,” Selfe said.

At the centre of the dispute are allegations from Trollip that Bobani is uncontrollable and irrational, while Bobani claims Trollip is domineering and undermines the autonomy of the deputy mayor as representative of another, independent political party.