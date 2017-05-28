Bay man sells unique housing concept to countries across the globe

A Nelson Mandela Bay construction company has just signed off a deal to build more than 1 000 homes on the other side of the world.

The recipient, the tiny Pacific island nation of Kiribati, is southwest of Hawaii in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

It’s an unlikely destination for a South African product, but the reputation of Port Elizabeth’s Moladi, and the revolutionary plastic mould they use to build houses, is opening doors around the world.

They’ve already built hundreds of thousands of homes in countries from India to Mexico and next week Moladi founder Hennie Botes is due to fly to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the Saudi housing minister to discuss a possible project to build one million houses.

Back home, Moladi has been struggling to get involved in tackling South Africa’s affordable housing demand.

However, the reason Botes did not leave for the Middle East this week was an appointment with Nelson Mandela Bay executive mayor Athol Trollip and metro human settlements chief Nqaba Bhanga.

“This is the first proactive visit we have had from any South African government officials so we were impressed,” Botes said.

Shevaughn Botes, Hennie’s older daughter and one of three women including her younger sister Camalynne who run the company, said 1 156 houses would be build in Kiribati.

“The client is the Kiribati Housing Corporation and three formworks of different sizes will be shipped over with one trainer,” Shevaughn said.

“It’s very exciting and we’re working out who’s going to go.”