WATCH: Veteran rescue dog’s star career cut short

Kojak to enjoy well-deserved retirement after tumour diagnosis

He has dangled 30m below a helicopter, traversed a gold mine and trekked across treacherous mountains – and veteran search-and-rescue dog Kojak would have continued, had it not been for a brain tumour. With 665 search-and-rescue operations, undertaken over seven years, behind him, Kojak will be remembered as one of the best.

Kojak, 8, was forced to take retirement last week after an x-ray revealed that he had a 3cm brain tumour.

The tenacious German Shepherd, which has been involved in search-and-rescue operations across the Eastern Cape and even outside South Africa, has rescued five people and recovered 275 bodies during his career.

Kojak’s handler, Warrant Officer Ettiene Gerber, said news of the tumour had come as a great shock to him, his colleagues and his family.

Since last week, Kojak has been living with Gerber’s family at their home in Sherwood, Port Elizabeth, where he is being spoilt with juicy bones, dog treats and lots of relaxation.

Kojak, donated to the police in 2008, has been working with Gerber since 2009.

One of the team’s most daring rescues involved a 2km climb down a mine shaft at the Bulyanhulu Gold Mine, situated 55km south of Lake Victoria in Tanzania, in 2013.

Kojak’s career included finding missing hikers wandering around mountain ranges, locating hard-to-reach aircraft crash sites, climbing into gorges and finding missing people who had drowned in rivers or dams.

In some operations, Kojak has dangled 30m underneath a helicopter while being airlifted to some of the province’s most dangerous and treacherous mountain ranges.

A visibly upset Gerber said yesterday that Kojak had been trained to detect bodies under water, making him an invaluable asset when searching for missing people or those presumed drowned.

Gerber said yesterday they had been sent to Tanzania to assist in finding a missing miner, after a plea was made following an unsuccessful two-week search by Tanzanian authorities. “It was a different climate, terrain and country. It was also the first time we had been in a mine shaft, so it was an experience,” he said.

“Within a matter of hours, Kojak had found the missing miner, located about 2km down the mine shaft.”

Other operations included the search for missing school teacher Jayde Panayiotou, whose husband, Christopher, is standing trial

for her murder.

Another operation Gerber is proud of was the rescue of a mentally ill man with diabetes who Kojak found, barely alive, in the bushes in the Kabega Park area.