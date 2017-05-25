He got accosted at a fast food restaurant‚ told his ID was false and forced to withdraw money from the ATM to pay a bribe during a 5-hour ordeal. But he did not take this treatment lying down.

A South African Police Service Reservist and three Community Patrollers stationed at Pretoria Central are now under arrest in connection with kidnapping and extortion‚ after he positively identified them.

Explaining how the events unfolded‚ the SAPS said in a statement the complainant‚ 38‚ was approached by a female dressed in police uniform and three men dressed in private clothes‚ while he was sitting inside his car at Pretorius and Lilia Ngoyi Street‚ next to McDonald in Pretoria‚ at 11am on Tuesday.

“It is alleged that the suspects knocked at the window of the complainant’s car. They asked for his driver’s license and he was told that it was a fake.

“He was then taken to Home Affairs to verify his passport permit‚ and the complaint was informed by the suspects that his passport was fraudulent.

“The complainant informed the suspects that his driver’s licence and passport are valid and authentic.

“They went into the complainant’s car and drove around Pretoria CBD with him‚ from 11h00 to 16h00‚ demanded R10‚000 from him and threatened to arrest and extradite him if he does not pay.

“At the end the suspects demanded R3‚500 and went with the complainant to withdraw money from the ATM.

“The complainant reported the incident to police and an investigation was conducted. Following swift investigations by Pretoria Central Detectives‚ suspects were apprehended.”

Pretoria Central Station Commander‚ Brigadier Rennet Pieterse‚ said it is unacceptable and unlawful for members of to act in this way.

“We will continue to arrest‚ act harshly against anyone found been involved in criminal activities. This will not be tolerated. Departmental discipline will be conducted and necessary measures will be taken against those who tarnish the name of our organisation.

“Communities are urged to report such criminal activities that are committed by SAPS members‚ and not to have fear in reporting them. We thank the complainant for reporting the incident and placing his trust in law abiding police officers.”

The four suspects aged between 25 and 32 years old will appear in Pretoria Magistrate Court soon on charges of extortion and kidnapping. Investigations are continuing.