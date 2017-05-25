Good news for consumers after inflation rate falls

Hard-hit South African consumers forked out a little less at the tills last month as consumer price inflation returned to the South African Reserve Bank’s target inflation band for the first time since August.

The latest inflation figures, released by Statistics South Africa yesterday, were welcomed by economists, amid concerns about weak economic growth.

According to Stats SA, inflation last month dropped to 5.3%, from 6.1% in March.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages price inflation decreased from 1.5 percentage points in March to 1.1 percentage points last month, while transport decreased from 1.2% to 1.1%.

Miscellaneous goods and services decreased from 1.2 percentage points in March to 1.1 percentage points last month.

Central bank spokesman Zamandlovu Ndlovu said yesterday that the Monetary Policy Committee was sitting and its inflation outlook would be made public this afternoon.

NMMU Business School director Dr Randall Jonas said: “The latest report from Stats SA that inflation has dropped to below 6% in April signals a few positive outlooks.

“However, the easing of inflation does not remove the concerns about weak economic growth,” he said.

“It is nevertheless encouraging news and seems to suggest a downward cycle in the period ahead.