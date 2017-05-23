Beef with Spur cuts diners’ appetite

Metro restaurants report huge drop in turnover following Facebook campaign

A backlash against popular family eatery Spur after the ban of a patron in Johannesburg is being felt heavily in the Eastern Cape as franchises see diner numbers plummet by up to a third.

This has also resulted in jobs being placed in jeopardy.

A right-wing social media campaign to boycott the national chain is believed to have cost millions of rand in turnover.

Those hit hardest by the boycott are franchises in predominantly white, Afrikaans areas.

Uitenhage Wild Rapids Spur owner Pieter Kruger said his franchise was hit immediately after the boycott started.

“We have invested a lot of money into this community and suddenly people treat us as if it’s our fault,” he said.

Kruger said he had, at first, dismissed the boycott’s connection to his sudden customer shortfall but soon linked the two.

“We have to accept what is going on and find a turnaround strategy,” he said.

Kruger said since the boycott started his customer turnover had dropped by 30%.

The boycott was started on a Facebook page called Boycott/ Boikot SPUR Steak Ranches.

It came about after video footage of an altercation at the Texamo Spur in Johannesburg went viral in March and the food chain was sharply criticised for the way it was handled.

In the incident, Lebohang Mabuya was threatened by a father during an argument at the restaurant.

The video shows the man threatening to give Mabuya a “klap” and, at one point, he violently shakes her table.

A Port Elizabeth franchise owner, who did not want to be named, said: “This boycott campaign was orchestrated by racists.

“It has had a negative impact on the business. My turnover is down by 35%. I have to cut staff as a result.”

Several other franchise owners in Port Elizabeth confirmed the boycott had affected their businesses, but refused to comment further and referred questions to the group’s head office.

Spur Group chief operating officer Mark Farrelly said the boycott was affecting a minority of Spur branches, mainly those in “strongholds of the old Conservative Party”.

“Spur is greatly concerned about the effect of the boycott on individual franchisees, who are the hardest hit by this action, and the effect on the people employed by them,” he said.

Farrelly said the Spur Group was a solid company with a diverse portfolio and its growth and performance in the past had shown resilience. The Boycott/Boikot SPUR Steak Ranches Facebook page administrator, who only identified himself as a “white winger”, said he was pleased with the results.