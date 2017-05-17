Bobani’s days numbered

Removal as deputy mayor could follow axing as health head

The UDM’s Mongameli Bobani was fired yesterday by mayor Athol Trollip as a member of the mayoral committee in charge of the public health portfolio, in a dramatic move that signals the start of the breakdown of the coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay.

However, Bobani remains deputy mayor until the full council decides otherwise – and Trollip says there are plans to table a motion in council to have him stripped of this title, too.

Bobani’s axing from the public health portfolio follows an ultimatum sent to UDM president Bantu Holomisa on Friday to expel Bobani and replace him with someone else by noon yesterday, or he would be removed from Trollip’s executive.

The DA, with its COPE and ACDP coalition partners, would need the backing of other opposition parties to pass the motion to strip Bobani of the deputy mayor title at the next council meeting, scheduled for Tuesday.

The tensions between Trollip and Bobani have spilt over to the parties’ national bosses, with Holomisa saying the move could be considered a violation of the spirit of the coalition agreement and that the ultimatum smacked of a style of leadership he thought was a thing of the past.

While Trollip said at a media briefing last night he had heard that Holomisa had informed DA leader Mmusi Maimane of the UDM’s withdrawal from the coalition, Holomisa denied this vehemently, saying all coalition party leaders had to meet to discuss the “unsustainable” situation.

“They have to follow the procedures,” he said. “We are not out of the coalition yet.

“We want that meeting of the leaders involved in the coalition – not just the UDM and DA.

“Of the people who are accused of destroying that coalition, it could easily be said it’s Trollip himself because I told Maimane that if we are going to be tossed around like small boys, we will not be part of that nonsense.

“Maimane must deal with Trollip, who is seemingly a bully and doesn’t like to listen to anybody.

“Trollip can instruct DA members, but we are not accountable to him. Who the hell does he think he is?” Holomisa said.

But Trollip showed journalists a thick file he said contained evidence of Bobani’s unacceptable behaviour over the past few months as well as legal opinions pertaining to his actions.

“A replacement mayoral committee member will be announced in due course and, until then, the [public health] directorate will be placed under my direct political leadership,” Trollip said.

He listed a range of instances when Bobani allegedly conducted himself in a manner inconsistent with that of a coalition partner, which included disrupting or failing to turn up at meetings.

Trollip said the unfounded allegations of corruption against him and other senior municipal officials was the last straw.

“The mayoral executive committee requested councillor Bobani to withdraw the allegations of corruption against me and apologise to me and the mayoral committee. He refused.

“This is regarded as a unilateral declaration of exclusion from this mayoral committee.”

In his letter to Bobani yesterday afternoon, informing him of his decision to remove him as public health portfolio head, Trollip wrote: “You have chosen to publicly oppose the collective decisions of the coalition government and the mayoral committee.

“You have done so publicly and in council, and have not once provided a coherent or legal reason for doing so.

“There are also very serious allegations of impropriety and maladministration in your directorate that are being investigated without so much as an explanation to me or the mayoral committee about what is going on.

“Your behaviour in public meetings has also become untenable and inconsistent with someone who holds such high office in this administration.”

Bobani declined to comment, referring questions to Holomisa.