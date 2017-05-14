Shocking slurs upset former Pearsonites

Young woman allegedly threatened, but man says his Facebook account was hacked

Shocking racial slurs – and threats of violence – have shaken two former Pearson High pupils who say they were threatened by a former schoolmate on Thursday. The young women, Sharni Ngakane and Siviwe Mhlana, both 22, say the threats were made as a result of a post Ngakane made that carried the hashtag #MenareTrash – a topic that had been trending on social media site Twitter.

The #MenareTrash hashtag started on Thursday in reaction to the murder of a Soweto woman, Karabo Mokoena, who was allegedly killed and burnt by her boyfriend.

The man who allegedly threatened the young women, however, said his Facebook account had been hacked.

Wayne Vorster, the man at the centre of the furore, said: “It’s one big mistake. I was hacked and I tried putting up an apology to the people involved on Facebook, which keeps getting deleted.”

A shaken Ngakane said she had shared a colleague’s post about murder victim Karabo Mokoena with the hashtag #RIPKarabo and #MenareTrash when Vorster commented asking: “How would you feel if I called you a whore?”