Water tariffs: The new pain

Impact of a crippling drought set to hit Bay consumers hard

The full impact of the drought is about to hit the pockets of every resident and business in Nelson Mandela Bay hard, with massive tariff hikes set to kick in from Monday. This will see municipal bills for residents increase by at least a couple of hundred rand more every month.

The municipality will move to Part C of the water tariffs structure on Monday as the combined average dam levels dropped to below 40% yesterday.

Effectively, consumers will pay R14.57 for the first 0.5kl/d used, R29.46 for the next 0.3kl/d used, R58.92 for the next 0.8kl/d and more than R196.41 for any more kilolitres used in a day.

This means that people will pay more for their water regardless of how much they use.

Commercial and industrial tariffs will be increased from R12.69/kl to R16.54.

Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Johann Mettler said the municipality had also now started the process of applying to the Department of Water Affairs and Sanitation to have the metro declared a disaster area.

He said while the municipality would be advertising the increased tariffs in the media in the upcoming week, council had already adopted a resolution to impose the increased tariffs immediately after dam levels dropped below 40%.

“It will definitely come into effect and we are in the process of implementing those increased rates now. However, we must advertise so people will know what the increased rates are,” Mettler said.

Water used from Monday onwards will be billed in terms of Part C of the tariff structure.

Residents expressed frustration and disappointment yesterday when told about the new tariffs from Monday.

Phindile Hojana, 56, of New Brighton, said he was dreading Monday as he would not be able to cope with any increase.