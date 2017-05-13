WATCH: PE man dives into record books

Weeks of intensive training pay off for dad of three, writes Siyamtanda Capa

Weeks of intensive training paid off for a Port Elizabeth man when he set a new South African free-diving record near Sharm el Sheikh in the Red Sea in Egypt this week.

A somewhat surprising candidate for bettering the national mark in extreme sport, Bruce Mills, 38, a full-time stockbroker and married father of three, set a new record by freediving 57m on Tuesday.

Free-diving is a sport where participants swim as far, or dive as deep, as possible on a single breath.

MJ Kuhn held the previous record when he dived 56m in Indonesia last year.

The sport is considered to be the most physically demanding free-diving discipline, known as “constant weight no fins”, where the athlete utilises breaststroke only, without the assistance of any equipment.

“I was extremely nervous, but as soon as I entered the water everything changed,” Mills said.

“When you are down there you think as little as possible as you want to enter a state of flow so you can remain 100% relaxed.

“I believe that free-diving has redefined my life for the better in a psychological way.

“I used to only focus on endurance, but that is now a thing of the past.”

In preparation for the two minutes and 23 seconds he spent underwater, Mills attended high-intensity anaerobic sessions twice a week and took up daily carbon dioxide tolerance and breathing exercises. “Free-diving is predominantly mental,” he said.

“You need to remain relaxed at depth in order to equalise and not injure yourself.

“As a working father of three, my time is limited. Nevertheless I would dive every weekend with Gletwyn Rubidge if Port Elizabeth whenever weather conditions permitted it.”