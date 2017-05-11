Call for new coalition crisis talks

UDM hoping to meet DA after deputy mayor called by party bosses to explain row

A third round of crisis talks to resolve the impasse within the Nelson Mandela Bay coalition is expected to take place soon, with the UDM’s national bosses hoping for a meeting with the DA leadership later this week.

This is after deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani had to explain to his superiors the latest in the conflict between him and mayor Athol Trollip.

Bobani also had to explain his reasons for opening corruption cases against city manager Johann Mettler and acting corporate services head Vuyo Zitumane.

The meeting took place in Pretoria on Saturday, according to UDM president Bantu Holomisa.

“The purpose of the meeting was for [Bobani] to brief us about the NMBM coalition government’s progress and challenges,” Holomisa said.

“It was resolved at the meeting that any perceived challenges must be attended to.

“To that end, the UDM, during the course of this week, will communicate with its coalition partners in line with our agreement, so as to attend to some of the identified challenges,” Holomisa said.

The UDM leader said the coalition was not threatened by the differences between Bobani and Trollip.