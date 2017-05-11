Broadcaster wants you to pay for TV on your tablet

The SABC wants the Broadcasting Act changed so that those watching TV via their electronic devices can be charged a TV licence fee.

The shock proposal was made by acting chief executive James Aguma in parliament yesterday while presenting a corporate plan for the 2017-18 financial year to the communications portfolio committee.

The cash-strapped SABC is scrambling to find new revenue streams amid plummeting audience rates that are repelling advertisers who previously used to spend hundreds of million of rands buying airtime.

Aguma urged MPs to support his idea for amending the Broadcasting Act so that those viewing SABC programmes via electronic devices like cellphones‚ tablets and laptops could be brought into the SABC revenue stream. He believed most TV licence non-payers might be brought into the net through such an amendment.