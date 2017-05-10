Latest:
Two men arrested following dagga raid

Gareth Wilson 1 Comment
Police confiscated dagga worth R22 000 from a Uitenhage house

Two men were arrested following a raid during which dagga worth R22 000 was confiscated at their Uitenhage home.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said members of the Uitenhage K9 Unit raided the Bophe Crescent house at about 10pm on Tuesday.

“Police members acted on information [from a tip-off] and searched the premises where they found 21.158kg of dagga worth almost R22 000,” she said.

The men are expected to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court on charges of dealing in dagga on Thursday.

One thought on “Two men arrested following dagga raid

  • sagymrat
    May 21, 2017 at 10:06 am
    Science informs dagga is a therapeutic plant (endocanabanoid system) with a lower potential for harm to self and society than sugar. #banting

    Rather science than propoganda and the R32-billion wasted per year on dagga arrests.

