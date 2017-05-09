Blaze destroys race cars on carrier

It was a fiery end to the successful Jaguar Simola Hillclimb when six specialist high-performance cars were gutted while being transported to Cape Town yesterday morning.

The cars, some of them one-of-a-kind models, caught alight on the back of a car carrier travelling on the N2 between Sedgefield and Buffalo Bay at about 10.30am.

The blaze quickly engulfed the modified racing cars and at least one classic car.

Event organisers described the fire as a disaster, saying some of the cars were irreplaceable.

The cars were being ferried to Cape Town after the eighth annual Hillclimb in Knysna at the weekend, which attracted 15 000 car enthusiasts and included multiple circuit racing and rally champions, motoring celebrities and international guest drivers.

Car carrier driver Wynand Deyzel said he got the fright of his life when he spotted the smoke in the vehicle’s rearview mirror.

“It was coming from one of the cars on the top [section of the carrier]. It spread so quickly,” he said.

“I slammed on brakes and ran to release the cars at the bottom, but the fire spread so quickly.

“I used a fire extinguisher but it didn’t even slow the fire down, they [cars] just went up in flames.”

Deyzel said the faster he worked to try to free the cars, the quicker the blaze spread.

“The cars are fibreglass so the fire spread so flipping fast,” he said.

“The fire jumped from car to car while I was trying everything to put it out.

“I just couldn’t, the fire was out of control.”