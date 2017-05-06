Hundreds participate in Cape Town Cannabis Walk
“This plant does not harm us!” dagga activist Myrtle Clarke declared as hundreds of people marched through the Cape Town CBD on Saturday.
Clarke‚ who along with her partner Jules Stobbs are known as the ”Dagga Couple”‚ addressed cannabis enthusiasts near the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. A video of their address has been posted to their Facebook page.
She referred to the landmark judgment delivered in the High Court in Cape Town this year which found that the criminalisation of dagga was unconstitutional. The court also found that the ban on the personal use of dagga by adults in their homes was an infringement of their constitutional right to privacy. The case was brought to court by
Rastafarian activist Garreth Prince and Jeremy Acton from the Dagga Party.
Government has appealed against the judgment. There has been widespread celebration of the judgment delivered by a full bench but said Clarke: “You can’t say it’s fine to smoke dagga but stay at home. That is not good enough. We want to smoke this plant where we want to smoke this plant.”
Activist Quanita Booley highlighted that the court gave Parliament 24 months to amend the law.
“The law itself is unjust.. this is why we are here today‚” said Booley.
#daggamarch in Cape Town. Participants are lighting up. 💨 pic.twitter.com/BrH1CwMEXV
— Anthony Molyneaux (@AJGMolyneaux) May 6, 2017
5 thoughts on “Hundreds participate in Cape Town Cannabis Walk”
Glad to see that the courts are finally recognising the waste of time and money that Cannabis prohibition is causing. People are going to smoke it anyway. Legalise I say and let the courts and cops focus on more important stuff.
It is my constitutional right to do with my body as I please.
I own my body, and the state does NOT.
I do not impose my own morals and lifestyle choices on others, and I expect the same courtesy from those who choose not to partake in cannabis. Who do you think you are to tell me what I can and cannot to with my own body in the privacy of my home?
Awesome! Another step towards creating awareness around cannabis. As adults we need to have our rights to freedom of choice respected and protected as far as possible when it comes to what we choose to put into our bodies and how we choose to do it. Legal cannabis does not hurt anyone else’s rights, especially when the black market gets diminished by making it legal.
Cannabis is a healer
Hundreds Ms Davis?
SABC News is reporting that 6000 marchers took part in the march. Could have even been more than this figure.