Plan to curb sex for marks

Lecturers sleeping with students rife at varsities and colleges – deputy minister

Lecturers who sleep with students hoping for higher marks will not be tolerated at institutions of higher learning. Higher Education Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana told more than 300 students and staff attending the provincial launch of the annual First Things First Campaign at the Goldfields auditorium at the north campus yesterday the department would enforce a new policy to be drafted in August.

Manana revealed that up until now the Department of Higher Education did not have a clear and responsive plan for handling rape incidents or those of lecturers who offered students good marks if they slept with them.

Manana said while the sexual assault and rape of female students was highlighted by Rhodes University students who protested topless last year, the department had uncovered a longstanding problem that was previously suppressed.

“After the Rhodes incident, we realised there was a bigger problem – the rape culture in our institutions is not new but it was suppressed,” he said.

Manana said one of the largest problems was lecturers sleeping with students in return for good marks.

“We engaged with universities and found there was an outcry not only from your privileged universities, but historically disadvantaged institutions and TVET colleges were also saying we have this problem,” Manana said.

A task team of 15 individuals, including members from the National Prosecuting Authority, is drafting a policy to be presented by August.

“By the end of this year, we will have a responsive plan to deal with lecturers who sleep with students.