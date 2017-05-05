Missing cyclist found dead in gorge

In a tragic end to four days of intense searching, the body of Port Elizabeth policeman and cyclist Mike van der Watt was discovered in the Van Stadens River Gorge yesterday afternoon.

Van der Watt, 34, who left his house on his bicycle early on Monday morning, was found roughly 2km from where his canary-yellow bike had been discovered on Wednesday morning.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police had found his body at about 2pm yesterday.

He had a single gunshot wound to the right side of his head and his service pistol was lying next to him.

His body had to be airlifted from the area.

Naidu said foul play was not suspected.

Earlier in the day, scores of police officers, members of the K9 unit, the Eastern Cape search-and-rescue unit and Mountain Club South Africa, along with other organisations, had continued the search.

Van der Watt, who had last been seen at his home on Sunday, left at 6am on Monday on a cycle from which he never returned.