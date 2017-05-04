Sex-scandal pastor ‘tipped off’ by cops

Link between Omotoso and Hawks investigated

Links between Hawks officials and Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso will be investigated after he allegedly received a tip-off that helped him evade arrest last month.

This was revealed in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where 18 more charges – all relating to sexual offences or human trafficking – were added to the four charges Omotoso was already facing.

The Durban televangelist, who is a senior pastor of Jesus Dominion International, was arrested at the Port Elizabeth Airport last month.

He had allegedly trafficked women and girls from various branches of his church to a house in Umhlanga Rocks, KwaZuluNatal.

While hundreds of supporters sang and prayed outside the court yesterday, details of how Omotoso allegedly lured teenage girls into sexual relations were revealed inside.

Omotoso, 58, would allegedly have girls rub petroleum jelly on their thighs while instructing them to recite Psalm 51 – a bible passage that deals with sin and being cleansed.

The details were contained in a statement made by Hawks investigating officer Peter Plaatjies.

His statement was read out by state prosecutor Advocate Nceba Ntelwa during Omotoso’s bail application yesterday.

Plaatjies said in the statement that Omotoso would often tell the girls that if they spoke about their encounters they would be cursed and die.

Senior congregants were in charge of recruiting new members – mainly vulnerable and poor young girls – who, if they had the right look, would be taken to Durban to be “interviewed”.

Up to 40 girls would be kept in a room for up to five months at a time with little or no contact with their families or outside world.

Omotoso was arrested on April 20, following a botched plan to arrest him in the Free State over the Easter weekend.

Testifying in court later, Plaatjies said it had been decided to arrest Omotoso in Bloemfontein during an “Easter Crusade” on Good Friday.

But during a stakeout at a hotel where Omotoso was meant to be staying, the pastor was nowhere to be seen.

Plaatjies said officials had then gone to look for him at the Bloemfontein City Hall where he was meant to give a sermon.

“There was no service conducted, only a video was shown,” he said.

“After the service, a member of the congregation went onto the stage and addressed the audience.

“He identified himself as a member of the Hawks and told [congregants] that other members of the Hawks were present as well as members of the defence force [to arrest Omotoso].”

National Hawks spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the specialised unit would investigate allegations that Omotoso had been tipped off.