Three months after a brutal attack on its staff and animals‚ a KwaZulu-Natal rhino orphanage has been forced to shut its doors.

The Fundimevlo Thula Thula Rhino Orphanage – at the Thula Thula reserve in northern KwaZulu-Natal – has spent 10 weeks rehoming its animals‚ including baby rhinos, to an undisclosed location following serious security threats.

Staff were left traumatised in February after a woman was sexually assaulted and two rhinos were killed by an armed gang.

The incident generated international outrage.

While investigations into the incident continue‚ the Lawrence Anthony Earth Organisation which administers the facility has decided to close the orphanage‚ which ran for more than two years.

“Ongoing security challenges experienced since the attack and the review of the independent security assessments have resulted in the board making the heart-wrenching decision to permanently close the orphanage,” the board said.