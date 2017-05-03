Gunmen rob Summerstrand Pick n Pay in latest violent attack

The Pick n Pay in Summerstrand Village was robbed by five men who entered the shop through a loading bay yesterday morning.

According to police, two of the robbers were armed with 9mm pistols. Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said a security guard at the loading bay behind the shop was held up at gunpoint.

“The men entered the loading bay by posing as workers to assist with off-loading a truck,” he said.

“As the robbers neared the back entrance to the shop, they held the security guard at gunpoint and forced him to escort them to the office.”

During the robbery, one of the suspects fired a shot into the ground and the bullet ricocheted and grazed a Pick n Pay employee.