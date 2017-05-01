Collapsing graves huge concern

Families note worrying trend of sinking burial sites in cemeteries across the city

Graves in Nelson Mandela Bay are sinking deeper and deeper into the ground, causing worried families to question whether the tombstones erected for their loved ones will simply disappear one day.

Bereaved family members of people buried in the Motherwell, Zwide, Forest Hill and Malabar cemeteries say they have growing concerns over the state of their loved ones’ final resting places.

Agnes Malophana, 40, of New Brighton, said she noticed the sinking graves when visiting a family member’s grave site last month.

“I noticed it was gradually sinking in the area by the tombstone,” she said. “I also noticed that the years on the tombstones were not [old].

“These are fairly new graves but they are sinking. “How is this possible?” Malophana said according to traditional belief, when a grave was damaged or destroyed it meant a loved one could not rest in peace and that this was of concern to her.

“I decided to go to the office of deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani to lodge a formal complaint,” she said.

Some of the worst-affected graves can be found at Forest Hill and Motherwell, but the problem is also evident at other Bay cemeteries.

Lungisile Ntlanjeni, of Motherwell, became emotional about the sorry state of his wife’s grave.

He said she had only died in October and already her grave was sinking.

“I am disappointed at the sight of my wife’s grave. I’ve just buried her and now I have to get an estimation on how much fixing the hole will cost,” Ntlanjeni said.

A desperate Loyiso Mthunzini, 30, of New Brighton, walks to the KwaDwesi cemetery almost every day in the hope of finding his late mother’s grave, which seems to have just disappeared.

“My mother was buried when I was young and the state of this graveyard has made it difficult for me to find her.” Mthunzini said.

“I’m not sure whether her grave has sunk or whether she has been displaced.”