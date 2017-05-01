Attack victim found in pool of blood

Three men were arrested for allegedly beating a Jeffreys Bay man to death with a brick in a suspected robbery at the weekend.

Zane Hayward, 29, was found in a pool of blood in an alley between the Joshua Project building and a nearby apartment block in Dolphin Street, Pellsrus, in Jeffreys Bay.

Police said Hayward’s body was found shortly after first light by a passer-by who alerted the police just before 8am on Saturday.

Detectives suspect the murder took place late on Friday night.

Joshua Project is a safe haven for vulnerable children.

Hayward had been beaten with a brick. Only his wallet was missing.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said Hayward sustained multiple head injuries and died on the scene.