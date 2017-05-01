Attack victim found in pool of blood
Three men were arrested for allegedly beating a Jeffreys Bay man to death with a brick in a suspected robbery at the weekend.
Zane Hayward, 29, was found in a pool of blood in an alley between the Joshua Project building and a nearby apartment block in Dolphin Street, Pellsrus, in Jeffreys Bay.
Police said Hayward’s body was found shortly after first light by a passer-by who alerted the police just before 8am on Saturday.
Detectives suspect the murder took place late on Friday night.
Joshua Project is a safe haven for vulnerable children.
Hayward had been beaten with a brick. Only his wallet was missing.
Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said Hayward sustained multiple head injuries and died on the scene.
The brick was found near his body by police detectives.
“Several leads gathered on the scene led detectives straight to the suspects.” Swart said.
It was believed the men were also armed with knives. “Only once the postmortem results come back will we know if he was also stabbed,” Swart said.
Detectives revealed yesterday that Hayward was last seen alive leaving a nearby restaurant.
“We suspect he was attacked while walking to his [unknown] destination.”
By midday yesterday, three men, aged between 19 and 26, had been arrested in Pellsrus.
“The men will be questioned before being taken to court,” Swart said.
They are due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.
