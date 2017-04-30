Technical know-how, memory help music lover live with blindness

Presenter does not miss a beat

A blind Port Elizabeth radio presenter is using technical know-how to translate his passion for music into a popular weekly radio show.

Starting with a music base of 1 500 songs which he has loaded onto his trusty Samsung S6, Pieter Huysamen formulates and produces Bay FM’s weekly Musiek met Feel and then goes on to host it on Sunday evenings.

The easy-listening 6pm to 9pm show focused on music from 1960 to 2000 has attracted a large following but it is safe to say few are aware that Huysamen is blind, and fewer still know how it happened.

Huysamen said on April 11 15 years ago he had looked over the wall of his Charlo home after the gate bell rang. A man had approached and thrown sulphuric acid in his face.

The attacker ran off, leaving Huysamen reeling in shock and in great pain. He received firstclass treatment at St George’s Hospital, but two months later the doctor had to remove both his eyes.

“It was the beginning of total darkness,” he said.

“I’m now 50 years old but since the night of the attack it has felt like time stopped.”

Clearly distressed recalling the attack, Huysamen was unwilling to discuss the circumstances saying only: “I did nothing to deserve this.”

His attacker was convicted and jailed for an effective six years.

He said isolation and fear had been major challenges in his recovery and admitted that they still sometimes assailed him.

Realising he had no choice, he slowly rearranged his small South End house so he knew where everything was.