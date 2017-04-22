Thousands attend Bloemfontein prayer service for SA’s future
“Faith like Potatoes” preacher Angus Buchan’s It’s Time prayer service has seen thousands of South Africans flock to Bloemfontein.
The prayer service‚ which was meant to begin at 2pm today‚ kicked off late this afternoon as organisers waited for hundreds who were stuck in traffic on the way to the massive event.
“We are tired of people taking the law into their own hands. We are going to call upon The Lord to bring justice‚ peace and hope to our beloved South Africa‚” Buchan said in a statement on his website.
Buchan is well known for his television sermons and the popular move‚ Faith like Potatoes‚ based on his book by the same title.
Today a whole nation stand together & pray for our beautiful country #ItsTime #AngusBuchan #IPrayForSA #Bloemfontein Praise God. pic.twitter.com/Yp33sijpZe
— JG (Johan) van Zyl ✍ (@JGvanZyl_ZA) April 22, 2017
Extraordinary scenes as a million people gather in Bloemfontein today with prayer vigil's in all cities to #pray for South Africa #ItsTime pic.twitter.com/5NwEMJRbvF
— Alan Platt (@AlanPlattFC) April 22, 2017
Some people travelled from as far as Cape Town to attend. Thousands are expected to camp overnight.
On a road trip to Bloemfontein from Cape Town with my family to attend 'IT IS TIME' prayer meeting with Angus Buch… https://t.co/LGtlml4sSH pic.twitter.com/KStP3UqWO2
— Ronelle Rajh (@ronellerajh) April 21, 2017
The Intercape bus company also provided transport to those travelling from the Western Cape and other parts of the country.
In a statement the bus company said it had arranged 29 coaches for the event – 24 from Cape Town‚ with others coming from Upington and Pretoria.
Extraordinary gathering of more than 1m people in Bloemfontein to #pray for #SouthAfrica #Itstime @angusbuchan pic.twitter.com/8FFKoBJGPg
— Alex Botha (@AlexBotha1) April 22, 2017
Safe Travels to all returning home from the "Pray for SA" Event near Bloemfontein #ItsTime #ArriveAlive pic via Angus Buchan #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/slqCB63GXG
— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) April 22, 2017
Some in attendance estimated that over a million people had traveled to Bloemfontein for the service.
If prayer made a nanometre’s difference in the world we would not be where we are today. For anyone – in 2017 – to “sell” the idea that some religious practice can alter the anything other than people’s craziness, is tantamount to selling snake oil.
If it was about the braai, having nothing better to do, some idle entertainment – then I get it; otherwise?
The only thing that can make a difference that we have control over is our behaviour – no more, no less.
Those selling snake oil should be taken to advertising standards authority, and those buying snake oil should not be disappointed…
I’m having difficulty with this whole event… and get the impression it’s more about Angus Buchan. A million people wanting to make a difference in this country could perhaps start by reaching out across demographic barriers. If there is racial dischord in this country then surely an act of the love you preach, by that miion, will achieve far more than the rather exclusive “camp out”/fun event to pray.