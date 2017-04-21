Latest:
News 

Phahlane linked to cash in bags

Graeme Hosken and Neo Goba 1 Comment
Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane
File picture: Simphiwe Nkwali

Allegations of money laundering, racketeering and intimidation against Phahlane

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigators have laid bare the trail of an alleged series of cash payments from the boot of a state car in a damning affidavit involving acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

The affidavit‚ filed in the Pretoria High Court late yesterday‚ is in reply to Phahlane’s court challenge in February which argues that Ipid’s corruption investigation into him is unlawful.

Ipid spokesman Moses Dlamini confirmed earlier yesterday that the investigation had been expanded and that they were now‚ over and above corruption charges‚ investigating allegations of money laundering‚ defeating the ends of justice‚ intimidation and racketeering against Phahlane.

He is accused of receiving undue benefits while head of the police forensic science laboratory services‚ related to the awarding of multimillion-rand tenders to certain forensic equipment service providers.

They allegedly included having his house and the land that it occupies paid for in addition to his bond.

In his affidavit, Ipid investigator Mandlakayise Mahlangu‚ who labelled Phahlane’s court challenge incompetent‚ painted a picture of alleged dubious cash payments.

“Payments were from the back of [a state] car in plastic bags‚” he said.

The alleged payments‚ to the builder of Phahlane’s house and subcontractors were‚ according to Mahlangu‚ done either by Phahlane or with assistance from his assigned police “protector”.

The payments allegedly ranged from R10 000 to R250 000 in cash.

Mahlangu’s affidavit speaks of mysterious death threats against him and other Ipid investigators‚ which‚ according to cellphone data analysis‚ emanated from the SAPS crime intelligence headquarters.

It alleges the Ipid investigation team suspected that a senior policeman had used his position to threaten witnesses into making certain statements.

You May Also Like

Schools join in Autism Day

Dorette De Swart 0

Watch: Police officer breaks it down

Deneesha Pillay 0

Varsities face crippling financial burden

Bongekile Macupe 0

One thought on “Phahlane linked to cash in bags

  • peter
    May 3, 2017 at 6:54 pm
    Permalink

    this skunk should go to jail
    the sooner the better
    did these buffoons not learn from Selebi?
    The lesson they should have learnt was DON’T MESS WITH O’SULLIVAN

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment moderation policy. Your email address is required but will not be published.

 