Allegations of money laundering, racketeering and intimidation against Phahlane

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigators have laid bare the trail of an alleged series of cash payments from the boot of a state car in a damning affidavit involving acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

The affidavit‚ filed in the Pretoria High Court late yesterday‚ is in reply to Phahlane’s court challenge in February which argues that Ipid’s corruption investigation into him is unlawful.

Ipid spokesman Moses Dlamini confirmed earlier yesterday that the investigation had been expanded and that they were now‚ over and above corruption charges‚ investigating allegations of money laundering‚ defeating the ends of justice‚ intimidation and racketeering against Phahlane.

He is accused of receiving undue benefits while head of the police forensic science laboratory services‚ related to the awarding of multimillion-rand tenders to certain forensic equipment service providers.

They allegedly included having his house and the land that it occupies paid for in addition to his bond.

In his affidavit, Ipid investigator Mandlakayise Mahlangu‚ who labelled Phahlane’s court challenge incompetent‚ painted a picture of alleged dubious cash payments.