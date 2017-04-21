Phahlane linked to cash in bags
Allegations of money laundering, racketeering and intimidation against Phahlane
Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigators have laid bare the trail of an alleged series of cash payments from the boot of a state car in a damning affidavit involving acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.
The affidavit‚ filed in the Pretoria High Court late yesterday‚ is in reply to Phahlane’s court challenge in February which argues that Ipid’s corruption investigation into him is unlawful.
Ipid spokesman Moses Dlamini confirmed earlier yesterday that the investigation had been expanded and that they were now‚ over and above corruption charges‚ investigating allegations of money laundering‚ defeating the ends of justice‚ intimidation and racketeering against Phahlane.
He is accused of receiving undue benefits while head of the police forensic science laboratory services‚ related to the awarding of multimillion-rand tenders to certain forensic equipment service providers.
They allegedly included having his house and the land that it occupies paid for in addition to his bond.
In his affidavit, Ipid investigator Mandlakayise Mahlangu‚ who labelled Phahlane’s court challenge incompetent‚ painted a picture of alleged dubious cash payments.
“Payments were from the back of [a state] car in plastic bags‚” he said.
The alleged payments‚ to the builder of Phahlane’s house and subcontractors were‚ according to Mahlangu‚ done either by Phahlane or with assistance from his assigned police “protector”.
The payments allegedly ranged from R10 000 to R250 000 in cash.
Mahlangu’s affidavit speaks of mysterious death threats against him and other Ipid investigators‚ which‚ according to cellphone data analysis‚ emanated from the SAPS crime intelligence headquarters.
It alleges the Ipid investigation team suspected that a senior policeman had used his position to threaten witnesses into making certain statements.
One thought on “Phahlane linked to cash in bags”
this skunk should go to jail
the sooner the better
did these buffoons not learn from Selebi?
The lesson they should have learnt was DON’T MESS WITH O’SULLIVAN