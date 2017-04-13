IPTS fraud accused could lose her house

Uitenhage businesswoman Andrea Wessels could lose her house if the court finds it was bought with money linked to the Hawks’ multimillion-rand fraud investigation around Nelson Mandela Bay’s Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS).

The 40-year-old marketing manager was arrested on March 31, along with former EP Rugby boss Cheeky Watson, former Laphumi’langa director Mandisi Mkasa and metro finance department former director Nadia Gerwel, after the Hawks’ lengthy investigation into corrupt activities related to R208-million earmarked for the IPTS.

A preservation order filed with the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday states that Wessels’s house in Couldridge Crescent, Uitenhage, bought for about R800 000 in 2013, could be seized by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings against her.

The order further states that Wessels is not allowed to sell the house, nor damage or alter it in a way that diminishes the property’s value.