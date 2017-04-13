IPTS fraud accused could lose her house
Uitenhage businesswoman Andrea Wessels could lose her house if the court finds it was bought with money linked to the Hawks’ multimillion-rand fraud investigation around Nelson Mandela Bay’s Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS).
The 40-year-old marketing manager was arrested on March 31, along with former EP Rugby boss Cheeky Watson, former Laphumi’langa director Mandisi Mkasa and metro finance department former director Nadia Gerwel, after the Hawks’ lengthy investigation into corrupt activities related to R208-million earmarked for the IPTS.
A preservation order filed with the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday states that Wessels’s house in Couldridge Crescent, Uitenhage, bought for about R800 000 in 2013, could be seized by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings against her.
The order further states that Wessels is not allowed to sell the house, nor damage or alter it in a way that diminishes the property’s value.
Wessels could not be reached for comment.
State advocate Warren Myburgh said the prosecuting authority would issue a statement later today.
Wessels allegedly conspired with Gerwel to defraud the metro in a manner designed to give them unlawful access to IPTS funds.
Wessels and her co-accused are out on bail.
One thought on “IPTS fraud accused could lose her house”
Its a sad reality but a fact, that Andrea Wessels, like Roland Williams, will Never see the inside of a prison cell.Public perception of our justice system is ironically predictable.Its merely a matter of saying sorry & pay back the money.It happened with Gary Paul defrauding NMMU so what makes these two any diiferent.
To date, of all the Fraud cases involving goverment or municipal employees, how many actually got a direct sentance? NONE. Not a single one of these people saw the inside of a prison cell.