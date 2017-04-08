Grahamstown water levels down to four months’ supply

The water level of Makana municipality’s biggest dam has plummeted to 34%, with Grahamstown now left with only about four months’ supply.

Municipal spokeswoman Yoliswa Ramokolo said if there were no heavy rains in the next few weeks, the city would be without water within months

“Howieson’s Poort Dam is being kept topped up at around 90% but that is a much smaller dam,” she said.

The Settlers Dam supplies water to Grahamstown, which includes Rhodes University.

The municipality has called on residents to curb water wastage.

The city and some of the surrounding areas have been under water restrictions since 2013, with the supply throttled at night.

“At the current consumption rates, we are looking at three to four months’ supply unless there are prolonged heavy rains,” Ramokolo said.