Leopard controversy continues

The Landmark Foundation has welcomed the Environment Department’s recent extension of the ban on leopard trophy hunting, but has called for increased resources to help prevent leopards being killed in other ways.

The leopard is a protected species in South Africa and there has long been disagreement between government and conservation organisations when kill permits are allocated.

In its latest announcement, the department said it would be extending the zeroquota trophy hunting allocation that it put in place last year, after advice from its researchers on the South African National Biodiversity Institute.

“The decision is based on the review of available scientific information on the status and recovery of leopard populations in South Africa,” department spokesman Moses Rannditsheni said.

Landmark leopard research manager Jeannine McManus said yesterday it was not clear how many leopards were left in South Africa but the most recent study showed there could be just 650 adults left in the Eastern and Western Cape.

“So this is a good call from the department,” McManus said.

“But besides trophy hunting there’s also conflict with livestock, less space, less natural prey and the discontiguous nature of what habitat the leopards have left.”

Leopards were also facing increasing hostility on hunting farms, where the natural prey they targeted were the trophy species the farm owner wanted to be able to offer to his clients, she said.

“We need more officials on the ground and we need to develop our legal system to properly investigate all instances of confrontation where leopards are killed.”