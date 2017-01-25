Top cop Rabie in ‘confrontation’ with robbers at his home

A case of house robbery is being investigated after Port Elizabeth top cop Major-General Dawie Rabie confronted four suspects in his Summerstrand home on Wednesday evening.

Provincial police spokeswoman Brigadier Miranda Mills said Rabie, who is the cluster commander of the Motherwell area, was at home with his grandchild and another family member at about 7pm when they heard other voices in the house.

“On investigation, four suspects were discovered in the house. A confrontation between the suspects and Major-General Rabie ensued. The suspects fled with three cellphones and an iPad,” Mills said.

“Major-General Rabie sustained minor injuries during the confrontation. He was treated at home.”

Mills said the suspects had gained entry by removing the burglar bars on a bedroom window.