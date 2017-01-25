Elderly woman’s nurse convicted of assault

A nurse caught on camera severely beating an 84-year-old cancer patient at an upmarket East London frail care home was found guilty in the East London Magistrate’s Court yesterday on all five of the counts of assault she faced.

Ncediswa Mkenkcele, 42, was on trial for the January and February 2015 assaults on Hope Shepherd at Berea’s Lily Kirchmann Complex.

The assaults were captured on a hidden camera set up in a TV set placed in Shepherd’s room by her daughter, Bernice Robertson.

Presiding magistrate Ignatius Kitching said in his judgment that Mkenkcele’s actions had haunted Shepherd long after she had been moved from the old age home.

“Once [Shepherd’s daughters Deanne Guild and Robertson] had moved their mother from the establishment, they would notice their mother would sometimes raise her arms in an apparent attempt to defend herself whenever they approached her,” Kitching said.

He said that with the help of the video footage, the court was able to witness first hand the injuries Mkenkcele had inflicted on the elderly woman.

“The nature and extent of the assault . . . varies from assaulting her with an open hand, [punching her], throwing her onto the bed and kicking her.

“Mrs Shepherd [died] in December 2015, just seven months after those incidents,” Kitching said.

He said Shepherd’s daughters had testified about the events, including unexplained bruises on her body, which led them to install a hidden camera in her room.

“Their mother suffered from dementia and couldn’t account for the injuries she sustained,” he said.

“The explanations they were given by the staff was that their mother would injure herself by falling and by hitting out at the nurses.