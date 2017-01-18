Blaze at house ends squabble
Daughter tells of difficulties moving brothers out after death of Richmond Hill animal lover
A squabble over a Richmond Hill property owned by the late Ellen Dunning, who ran an animal shelter, ended on Sunday when the house was gutted by fire.
The feud became a contentious issue in the historic suburb as two brothers, who claim they were given written permission to stay in the Irvine Street house, have refused to leave for almost two years.
The house was owned by Domestic Animal Care founder Ellen Dunning, who died in August 2015.
Dunning’s daughter, Sharon Kemp, 48, of Westering, said the family had been trying to get the “squatters” out of the house for years.
Phillip Hugo, 47, moved into the house eight months before Dunning’s death.
He was hired by Dunning and her family to help out at the animal shelter, a Port Elizabeth non-profit organisation that took in strays.
Phillip’s brother, Stephen, 52, then moved in shortly after Dunning’s death.
Kemp said: “The house was left to me after my mom passed away and we tried everything to get them out.
“We were in the process of issuing an eviction notice but that was contested by their legal representatives.” Kemp said the family had asked Phillip to take care of Dunning but did not ask him to move in.
“Phillip was paid by the family to take care of my mother and to drive her to where she needed to be. He decided to move in on his own accord and there was no formal agreement.
“After my mother passed on, we told Phillip that once we found homes for all her dogs, he would have to move out.”
Kemp said it was devastating that it had taken a fire to force the brothers to leave.
“It is a huge loss because I was unable to get insurance on the property as it had not been registered in my name yet.
“When I tried to get the house in my name, I had doors shut in my face from all corners.”
The property is still listed as part of Dunning’s estate.
“It is heartbreaking. I am sad that it had to come to this point where the house actually had to burn to the ground for the right thing to be done,” Kemp said.
“It is almost like going through the death of your parents again because your childhood house is no longer there, all the memories are gone.”
Kemp said Phillip and his brother had clearly overstayed their welcome.
Richmond Hill special rated area (SRA) representative Kevin Slattery said the two brothers had been escorted from the property on Monday night.
“I have instructed the neighbourhood watch guys to keep a close eye out in case they decide to return,” Slattery said.
Both Phillip and Stephen, who lived in a cramped room in the garden before being evicted by SRA representatives, said they had as much right to occupy the property as anyone else.
“I don’t understand why people are making such a fuss about us living here. Where were they when Ellen was still alive? I was the one who looked after her, helped her,” Phillip said.
The brothers, who are wellknown car guards in Richmond Hill, believe the fire may have been started deliberately.
“Maybe someone is trying to scare us out of here because why would we torch the house we are living in? We would not gain anything from doing such a silly thing,” Phillip said.
He claimed they were given the right to remain on the property in a letter by Dunning’s partner, John Robey, who died in April 2015.
The letter was destroyed in Sunday’s fire.
Nelson Mandela Bay spokesman Mzobanzi Jikazana was unable to give more details about the fire.
