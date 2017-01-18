Blaze at house ends squabble

Daughter tells of difficulties moving brothers out after death of Richmond Hill animal lover

A squabble over a Richmond Hill property owned by the late Ellen Dunning, who ran an animal shelter, ended on Sunday when the house was gutted by fire.

The feud became a contentious issue in the historic suburb as two brothers, who claim they were given written permission to stay in the Irvine Street house, have refused to leave for almost two years.

The house was owned by Domestic Animal Care founder Ellen Dunning, who died in August 2015.

Dunning’s daughter, Sharon Kemp, 48, of Westering, said the family had been trying to get the “squatters” out of the house for years.

Phillip Hugo, 47, moved into the house eight months before Dunning’s death.

He was hired by Dunning and her family to help out at the animal shelter, a Port Elizabeth non-profit organisation that took in strays.

Phillip’s brother, Stephen, 52, then moved in shortly after Dunning’s death.

Kemp said: “The house was left to me after my mom passed away and we tried everything to get them out.

“We were in the process of issuing an eviction notice but that was contested by their legal representatives.” Kemp said the family had asked Phillip to take care of Dunning but did not ask him to move in.

“Phillip was paid by the family to take care of my mother and to drive her to where she needed to be. He decided to move in on his own accord and there was no formal agreement.

“After my mother passed on, we told Phillip that once we found homes for all her dogs, he would have to move out.”

Kemp said it was devastating that it had taken a fire to force the brothers to leave.

“It is a huge loss because I was unable to get insurance on the property as it had not been registered in my name yet.