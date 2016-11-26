Dolphin dilemma for Bayworld revive plan
Multimillion-rand proposal likely to spark fresh storm over animal rights
The possible reintroduction of dolphins as part of a multi-million rand revamp of Bayworld has triggered fresh controversy as developers toy with an idea which is expected to ignite a fresh storm over animals in captivity.
Animal rights groups are at the forefront of fierce resistance to such a move – seven years after the facility last housed dolphins – while on the other hand there is guarded support from some for a proposal which would help restore the facility to its former glory.
While nothing is set in stone, Bayworld’s custodian, the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA), admitted bringing dolphins back was just one of many ideas being considered as it plans the revival of the deteriorating landmark attraction.
MBDA planning and development manager Dorelle Sapere said the agency had become the revamp project managers in July after the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality took charge of Bayworld, and since then they had worked to put together a timeline for the planned overhaul.
“We have had a number of meetings with stakeholders, engaging with groupings from tourism, NMMU, provincial government and a number of animal rights groups,” Sapere said.
“The reintroduction of dolphins was one of the considerations raised. However, no final decisions have been made.”
While the return of dolphins, seven years after much-loved Domino and Dumisa were moved to Ocean Park in Hong Kong, is seen as a potential boost to local and tourist visitor numbers, Sapere said tourism was only one consideration and much more needed to be done before a final decision could be made.
“We hope to have a meeting before the end of the year that would clearly set out our vision, mission and objectives. We will compile a comprehensive document setting out our plans heading forward.
“And from next year we will start our public participation process, which will probably take another year to complete. So we should have a final plan in place towards the end of 2017.”
Initial figures for the Bayworld project ranged between R300-million and R500-million, but, according to Sapere, there is no definite figure at this stage, with the budget only to be confirmed once their final plan is set out in the second half of next year.
But animal rights groups are already preparing their counter-arguments.
Beauty Without Cruelty chairwoman Toni Brockhoven attended one of the recent stakeholder meetings and said she had got the impression Bayworld’s future success hinged on the return of dolphins.
“It seemed like most of the stakeholders felt the revamp centred on the dolphins and that was quite concerning. We really hope the decision is as far from final as the MBDA says,” she said.
Brockhoven said the stress and strain placed on dolphins living in captivity – and the added anxiety of performances in front of crowds – put them in severe danger and had to be avoided at all costs.
“If you ask five or 10-yearolds if they want to see a dolphin, of course they would say yes. But no one ever tells these kids where the dolphins come from, how they were caught and what they go through on a daily basis.”
Ric O’Barry’s Dolphin Project released a statement, looking into the early history of Bayworld, saying at least 33 dolphins had died at the facility since its inception in the 1960s.
“Bayworld has been under fire for animal abuse accusations. Being fully aware of the facility’s lack of transparency about the welfare of their animals, would it not be a much wiser decision to use the money to turn the former dolphin pool into a rehabilitation pool for marine mammals?” he asked.
But oceanographer Dr Eckart Schumann said bringing dolphins back to Bayworld would be a good idea and could work if it was done correctly.
“There are various aquariums around the world where dolphins are kept in captivity and it works very well for them.”
Schumann said a dolphin in captivity could be a tremendous educational instrument – “making people aware of what is in the ocean and why there is a need to look after our oceans and their inhabitants”.
As part of the forum set up by the MBDA, Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University has become involved in the planning process for Bayworld’s future.
NMMU spokeswoman Zandile Mbabela said the university had no formal position on dolphins in captivity and encouraged the MBDA to host public meetings on such a sensitive subject.
“It is clear there are places in other parts of the world where dolphins are kept successfully in captivity and if Bayworld decides to go this route, it would need to ensure the conditions are ethically acceptable according to international standards,” she said.
Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism chief executive Mandlakazi Skefile said they welcomed and supported attractions that were able to contribute towards sustainable tourism and the economy, but they had no official stance on dolphins in captivity.
“Should the facilities at Bayworld be upgraded and new features implemented, it [dolphins] could be a positive contribution in enhancing locals’ and visitors’ experience. But Bayworld could still be a fantastic attraction should it be upgraded without the dolphins.”
7 thoughts on “Dolphin dilemma for Bayworld revive plan”
I implore the powers that be to please shelf the idea of ever having dolphins in captivity in Port Elizabeth again.
Although the idea of rehabilitation is a possibility, let it be kept in mind that this does indeed leave a loophole to pull dolphins back into captivity again via rehabilitation, so all angles must be carefully considered.
Furthermore to promote NMB as a tourist destination that MORE people bypass than visit, we need to center our attention on becoming an international and world standard tourism attraction. We are doing so well in this capacity.
I would propose that we rather start promoting OUR harbor and local charters to take tourists out to sea, in order to enjoy our beloved animals in their own natural environment.
Too much research has since been done that shows the psychological damage done to these animals when in captivity.
We should further keep in mind that the Oceanarium is no longer in a secluded and relatively peaceful area, since Brookes hill has now been built up.
It CANNOT be a coincidence that with the building of Brookes Hill, it was mere months before our dolphins started exhibiting negative and troubling behaviour, and in fact dying.
Albeit fine to say we had a successful breeding program for dolphins in captivity, this too can be questioned? We were never shown the side of cruel and captive methods used to promote breeding.
Also it should be considered for topical discussion. Since NMB relies on tourism, what will happen to these animals for the rest of the year?
Entrance fees are way too hefty for the average Port ELizabeth household; but necessary to maintain these animals, so where is the extra and crucial income going to come from. Our beleaguered Municipal funding? I think not.
Let us table this once and for all.. No more captive dolphins in Port Elizabeth..
While it may be fine to hold Ushaka up for argument and Cape town Marine world, let us keep in mind that NOT only are these world tourist destinations, but Ushaka itself does not rely heavily on the dolphins for necessary funding..Ushaka also has a world of other entertainment as in water slides and other tourist attractions necessary to work hand in hand with Ushaka. We certainly do NOT have that anymore.
Lets NOT put the cart before the horse and I can assure you, should this proposal continue to stay on the table- there will be protests and marches taking place.
I marched against the abuse of women, I have marched against canned Lion hunting, and MOST definitely will march against dolphins in captivity..
Its not that I have too much time on my hands. I simply believe in the ethical treatment of animals, and advocate for those that cannot speak.
“The usual “animal lovers’ will no doubt start moaning but we need to tell them to kindly go away!”
So according to you cruelty to animals is okay as long as it creates jobs? Let me ask you a question how many poached rhino will qualify to create more conservation jobs? Maybe we can start clubbing penguins so they stop eating our fish?
Think before you post, other people actually care about the planet and leaving it in a better condition for future generations.
There are plenty of ways to have an amazing oceanarium which creates more than cleaner and manual labour type jobs in the short and long term and provide education, research opportunities and more, without animal exploitation! Excellent suggestions have been put forward by the ‘animal lovers’ which would create a world class centre, attracting foreign as well as local visitors. You do know the majority of international visitors won’t attend a venue with captive dolphins! Which means the whole thing will be a waster of tax payer money (again) and will not create the utopia you seem think this will be.
Human and animal issues are not mutually exclusive, on the contrary, but forcing animals to perform tricks for dead food is selfish, mindless and petty, especially when you have dolphins just off the beach road!
Keeping dolphins in the equivalent of a bathtub for a short, miserable life for what is guaranteed to be a failed experiment, especially with the appalling track record of bayworld, is short sighted and a waste of money, as well as incredibly cruel to animals who have committed no crime other than be born with a fixed smile.
Hi All, while what you all say is relevant, I visited the vanadium with my granny every year from age 2 to age 16. As a mom in my 40’s now, those are some of my best memories. I can still name the dolphins we saw and it made me much more aware of conserving marine life – to the point where I will not eat fish on the endangered list and actively teach my children about marine conservation. I would love to share what I learned as a toddler from Dolly and Dimples with my children.
Should Bayworld get dolphines again the red colour it is currently painted would be very fitting. A reminder of The Cove, and what the dolphine industry is about. Money before the wellfare of these amazing animals. Dolphines need the big open sea and tankworld would be in humane. People who want Bayworld to get dolphines again should really investigate what captivity does to these poor animals. Ps. To Charles Lumleys comment that people who would care about dolphines don’t care about the poor, I want to say what a dumb comment. That’s like Zuma saying a few years ago that white people care more for their dogs than the poor. Mr.Lumley has absolutely no prove of this and it is completely with out base or any facts. People who tend to care about other creatures tend to care for all living beings. That would include people.
May I suggest a few ways that jobs could be created without suffering to anyone? Please do your research into how exactly these very intelligent animals get caught in Japan and the cruel manner in which they get starved to be trained for selling. Greed is taking over humanity and I will never support any organisation that won’t agree that all lives matter. And for the record I will be making a big deal about this if you go ahead so that everyone will know the truth.
Let’s get this Cities tourism back on track with a NEW dolphinarium so that jobs are created for poor people! The usual “animal lovers’ will no doubt start moaning but we need to tell them to kindly go away! This is a chance to put this city back on the map! (Pity the so called animal activists did not care about human misery of which there is plenty in the poor parts of this city)