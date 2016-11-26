Dolphin dilemma for Bayworld revive plan

Multimillion-rand proposal likely to spark fresh storm over animal rights

The possible reintroduction of dolphins as part of a multi-million rand revamp of Bayworld has triggered fresh controversy as developers toy with an idea which is expected to ignite a fresh storm over animals in captivity. Animal rights groups are at the forefront of fierce resistance to such a move – seven years after the facility last housed dolphins – while on the other hand there is guarded support from some for a proposal which would help restore the facility to its former glory. While nothing is set in stone, Bayworld’s custodian, the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA), admitted bringing dolphins back was just one of many ideas being considered as it plans the revival of the deteriorating landmark attraction. MBDA planning and development manager Dorelle Sapere said the agency had become the revamp project managers in July after the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality took charge of Bayworld, and since then they had worked to put together a timeline for the planned overhaul. “We have had a number of meetings with stakeholders, engaging with groupings from tourism, NMMU, provincial government and a number of animal rights groups,” Sapere said. “The reintroduction of dolphins was one of the considerations raised. However, no final decisions have been made.” While the return of dolphins, seven years after much-loved Domino and Dumisa were moved to Ocean Park in Hong Kong, is seen as a potential boost to local and tourist visitor numbers, Sapere said tourism was only one consideration and much more needed to be done before a final decision could be made. “We hope to have a meeting before the end of the year that would clearly set out our vision, mission and objectives. We will compile a comprehensive document setting out our plans heading forward. “And from next year we will start our public participation process, which will probably take another year to complete. So we should have a final plan in place towards the end of 2017.”

Initial figures for the Bayworld project ranged between R300-million and R500-million, but, according to Sapere, there is no definite figure at this stage, with the budget only to be confirmed once their final plan is set out in the second half of next year. But animal rights groups are already preparing their counter-arguments. Beauty Without Cruelty chairwoman Toni Brockhoven attended one of the recent stakeholder meetings and said she had got the impression Bayworld’s future success hinged on the return of dolphins. “It seemed like most of the stakeholders felt the revamp centred on the dolphins and that was quite concerning. We really hope the decision is as far from final as the MBDA says,” she said. Brockhoven said the stress and strain placed on dolphins living in captivity – and the added anxiety of performances in front of crowds – put them in severe danger and had to be avoided at all costs. “If you ask five or 10-yearolds if they want to see a dolphin, of course they would say yes. But no one ever tells these kids where the dolphins come from, how they were caught and what they go through on a daily basis.” Ric O’Barry’s Dolphin Project released a statement, looking into the early history of Bayworld, saying at least 33 dolphins had died at the facility since its inception in the 1960s. “Bayworld has been under fire for animal abuse accusations. Being fully aware of the facility’s lack of transparency about the welfare of their animals, would it not be a much wiser decision to use the money to turn the former dolphin pool into a rehabilitation pool for marine mammals?” he asked. But oceanographer Dr Eckart Schumann said bringing dolphins back to Bayworld would be a good idea and could work if it was done correctly.

“There are various aquariums around the world where dolphins are kept in captivity and it works very well for them.” Schumann said a dolphin in captivity could be a tremendous educational instrument – “making people aware of what is in the ocean and why there is a need to look after our oceans and their inhabitants”. As part of the forum set up by the MBDA, Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University has become involved in the planning process for Bayworld’s future.

NMMU spokeswoman Zandile Mbabela said the university had no formal position on dolphins in captivity and encouraged the MBDA to host public meetings on such a sensitive subject. “It is clear there are places in other parts of the world where dolphins are kept successfully in captivity and if Bayworld decides to go this route, it would need to ensure the conditions are ethically acceptable according to international standards,” she said. Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism chief executive Mandlakazi Skefile said they welcomed and supported attractions that were able to contribute towards sustainable tourism and the economy, but they had no official stance on dolphins in captivity. “Should the facilities at Bayworld be upgraded and new features implemented, it [dolphins] could be a positive contribution in enhancing locals’ and visitors’ experience. But Bayworld could still be a fantastic attraction should it be upgraded without the dolphins.”