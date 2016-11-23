Bail frozen in perly case

Suspected perlemoen kingpin Julian Brown may have to kiss R800 000 goodbye and could find himself back behind bars if an order granted against him yesterday is confirmed.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) obtained a preservation order from the Port Elizabeth High Court freezing the money Brown, 30, used to pay for bail in July.

It took Brown less than 48 hours to come up with R800 000 in cash to secure his release after being arrested with several others during predawn raids in July.

The AFU argued in papers in court that Brown could not have generated the R800 000 needed for bail through his construction company, J&B Construction.

The preservation order will be served on Brown within 48 hours.

There is a chance the suspected head of a multimillion-rand perlemoen syndicate will have to reapply for bail.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Tsepo Ndwalaza said the preservation order could have significant implications for the pending criminal case against Brown.

“Once the preservation order is served and his bail money is frozen, he might have to reapply for bail,” Ndwalaza said.

“This will be confirmed once the order is served and the prosecutors handling the criminal case have been notified.”

Brown could not be reached for comment.

In the court papers, the AFU stated that Brown had substantial assets but the profits from J&B Construction were not enough to sustain his lavish lifestyle.