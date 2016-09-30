Nelson Mandela Bay taxi associations ready for IPTS roll-out

Fresh vow for plan to go ahead

Taxi associations in Nelson Mandela Bay will give members of the metro’s new leadership time to find their feet before pushing the issue of the much-anticipated Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS).

Laphum’ilanga Transport Services, representing 10 major taxi associations, held a two-day workshop to look at a number of business development opportunities and to consider their approach to the IPTS since the DA took over governance.

After the workshop ended yesterday, Laphum’ilanga chief executive Gregory Rockman said members had held very constructive discussions and had clear plans for the short, medium and long term.

“Probably the most important issue raised was that we engage with government as a collective,” he said.

“If the industry is divided, we will have a number of splinter groups each vying for themselves, causing more problems than they are solving and delaying any constructive engagement even further.” A meeting with mayor Athol Trollip about the IPTS had already taken place and the organisation trusted that he would listen to them once the new government had found its feet.

“We support the IPTS 100% and we will assist the new government just like we assisted the previous government in coming up with a cost-effective and efficient way of getting the system up and running,” he said.