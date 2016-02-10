Diners pay back the money after Facebook name-and-shame move

POPULAR Central pub and grub the Stage Door’s name-and-shame threat on Facebook has paid off, with the restaurant recovering the R700 it lost when a group of diners bolted without paying.

The weekend diners were threatened with embarrassment, in the form of CCTV footage posted to the social media site, should they not settle the bill.

Stage Door owner Warwick Ofsowitz said yesterday two of the patrons had contacted him and said they had been invited to dinner by friends and had been called away to a family emergency when their dining companions decided to do a runner.

The threat to name and shame the errant foursome was made on Sunday after they disappeared without settling the bill the night before.

It is believed the couple, who have since paid up, had left 45 minutes before the remaining pair.

Following the non-payment, staff at the Stage Door posted the following message on Facebook: “The people who sat at the 1st high table in the restaurant last night and walked out without paying your bill NOTE – you have until 6pm tomorrow Monday 8th to come in and pay.

“Failing which a charge of bilking will be laid with the SA Police Service and once done your photographs from the CCTV will be published.”

The restaurant followed through on the threat, posting the pictures on Monday evening.

The photographs prompted residents to call in and identify the customers.