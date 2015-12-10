Policewoman to be buried next week

Her husband, Mlungisi Tsitsi, also 36, was arrested at a memorial service for the murder of his wife last week.

Constable Nomathamsanqa Ivy Tsitsi, 36, who was based at Zwide police station, was shot inside her vehicle after arriving home from work.

THE police officer gunned down outside her Motherwell home last month will be buried in Mount Frere on Tuesday.

A Port Elizabeth High Court judge dismissed an application on November 25 by Tsitsi’s mother, who took her daughter’s husband to court so she could oversee the burial of her child.

Yesterday, Nobubele Mtwesi, 40, said her family was grateful that her sister could be buried after a lengthy stand-off with Mlungisi.

“Mlungisi finally consented to have us bury my sister following his arrest. His family is welcome to attend; however, we won’t be pleased to have him there,” Mtwesi said.

“We are not happy with what he has done but we take consolation because the law has taken its course. We are now relieved because he has allowed us to bury the body at home.” Tsitsi will be buried in Mount Frere. Mlungisi will appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a bail application.