Disney on the look-out for young SA talent for new lifestyle series

DISNEY Africa is hunting for young and fresh South African talent to grace TV screens in a talent search like no other.

Only fun-loving teens, aged 13 to 18, with a passion for Disney channel’s Violetta and who have positive attitudes will be able to make the cut for new lifestyle show I (love) Violetta!

Set to launch later this year, the companion series will feature three new South African presenters who will re-live the best moments in recent Violetta episodes.

Telenovella Violetta is about a musically talented teenager navigating the trials of growing up. The show is at the No 1 spot as most viewed show on Disney Channel in South Africa.

I (love) Violetta will be a lifestyle show. The vibrant presenters will anticipate what happens next, discuss favourite characters, showcase choreography and offer fashion advice to young peeps.