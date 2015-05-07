Latest:
News 

Disney on the look-out for young SA talent for new lifestyle series

Herald Reporter 39 Comments

DISNEY Africa is hunting for young and fresh South African talent to grace TV screens in a talent search like no other.

Only fun-loving teens, aged 13 to 18, with a passion for Disney channel’s Violetta and who have positive attitudes will be able to make the cut for new lifestyle show I (love) Violetta!

Set to launch later this year, the companion series will feature three new South African presenters who will re-live the best moments in recent Violetta episodes.

Telenovella Violetta is about a musically talented teenager navigating the trials of growing up. The show is at the No 1 spot as most viewed show on Disney Channel in South Africa.

I (love) Violetta will be a lifestyle show. The vibrant presenters will anticipate what happens next, discuss favourite characters, showcase choreography and offer fashion advice to young peeps.

The South African production company will hold auditions in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban over three weekends.

The likes of Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera shot to fame after joining the Mickey Mouse Club in 1993. All three went on to become global superstars, earning multiple awards.

South African talent now has the chance to enter and make history as the first from this country on Disney Channel.

After the entry process that closes mid-June, hopeful candidates will be short-listed and invited to audition in front of judges – the directors of the series and a Disney representative.

The show will be pre-recorded and aired on Disney Channel later in the year, in conjunction with the launch of the third season of Violetta.

-Shenaaz Jamal and Poppy Louw

You May Also Like

Teachers are letting our pupils down

Tmg Digital 0

Protesters barricade R75

Dorette De Swart 1

Police confiscate 32 dagga plants in Lorraine informal settlement

Gareth Wilson 0

39 thoughts on “Disney on the look-out for young SA talent for new lifestyle series

  • Phomolo
    October 1, 2017 at 8:28 pm
    Permalink

    Hi! My name is Phomolo Sehlola and I’ve been a Violetta for a long time and I would love to be a part of your cast…I’m a 14 year old girl and I believe I’m the presenter you are looking for . If I could describe my personality it would be crazy , bubbly , energetic and It would be an honour to audition and be a presenter of Violetta.

    Reply
  • Shahnaazabader
    April 28, 2017 at 1:44 pm
    Permalink

    Hi, I would love to be apart of this and Violetta is my favourite show and I know I have a passion for this and I’m bubbley, energetic, lively and I am also crazy about fashion. I am 13 years old and I’ve always wanted to be a actress/singer

    Reply
  • nompumelelo
    April 17, 2017 at 7:39 pm
    Permalink

    I’m so grateful that young south African actors can now broaden their imagine and think out the box because a lot of recognition sets out a big road for us. I’m Mpumi Majola and I would like to be chosen to host such an amazing show and get learn more about broadcasting and gain more confidence in myself and I hope I could do the same for my fellow youth.

    Reply
  • Bibi
    April 12, 2017 at 1:36 am
    Permalink

    Hello my name is Bibi ….. I recently saw this post about bieng a Disney star….it has also been my dream since i was a little girl and im so happy it might come true.Im good at acting and really love it….its suprising how a 13 year old girl like me can change the world well even the acting industry……im willing to get some advise to even become a bigger star♡….#Disney Rocks

    Reply
  • BIBI
    April 12, 2017 at 1:24 am
    Permalink

    I would really love to be a Disney star……I love Disney and bieng one of them would be the greatest thing that ever happened to me …..#Disney Rocks

    Reply
  • GRACIA
    March 23, 2017 at 10:00 am
    Permalink

    hi I’m 14 and I am a big fan of Disney channel, I watch each show, series, and cartoons. I am a good actor and I am a good comedian I might not be good looking but I am an opportunist. AT LEAST CONCIDER MY REPLY.

    Reply
  • Chukwudera
    March 12, 2017 at 7:29 pm
    Permalink

    I would like to really join Disney auditions and act.I know I am not the best looking but I have so many determination to try.pls don’t ignore comment.I want to make my family proud and be seen by society.

    Reply
  • Kutaija Kadoo
    January 30, 2017 at 12:20 pm
    Permalink

    Please may we have the details for the auditions?

    Reply
  • Kutaija Kadoo
    January 30, 2017 at 12:14 pm
    Permalink

    Good Day. Please may we have the details for the auditions?

    Reply
  • mbalentle dokolwana
    January 26, 2017 at 4:01 pm
    Permalink

    Hi I’m Mbalentle Dokolwana…im 13 years old nd I love love love looovvve Violetta can I also be part of the auditions….im energetic also can socialise with people very well….please pick me ; p

    Reply
  • Makhotso
    September 25, 2016 at 8:35 pm
    Permalink

    Hi, I’m a young female who would love to go into media. Anything from presenting, to modeling and acting, I’m your girl

    Reply
  • Gemima
    September 18, 2016 at 4:32 pm
    Permalink

    I my name is Gemima kwete i live in Johannesburg .
    I love acting and I m good at talking in public
    All ever dreamed about is becoming a Disney channel actress
    It was my dream since I was 5 years old and now I m 13 years old
    Pls can I play in the new serie stuck in the middle.
    Regards
    Gemima

    Reply
  • kamogelo
    September 4, 2016 at 9:50 pm
    Permalink

    Hi I am Kamogelo and I love singing ,sing is my passion and violetta is my role model I even know all her songs in English n in Dutch I hope u think I am good enough for a audition
    love k

    Reply
  • jackson
    November 25, 2015 at 11:12 pm
    Permalink

    Hi I’m Jackson I will like to audition and I’m 17 years male

    Reply
  • Nelly Ntuli
    July 25, 2015 at 8:56 pm
    Permalink

    Hi my name is Nelly Ntuli from Delmas in Mpumalanga and I’m 16 years old. I’m a vibrant person with a lot of personality, being a presenter have always been my passion since from the young age. Self confidence is who I am, watching a violetta show it is fulfilling and becoming a violetta family crew it would be an honour to me.I believe that it doesn’t matter where you come from everything is possible, if you put in effort and have passion for what you do. If I get a chance I’ll blow judges minds away.

    Reply
  • sachin pillay
    July 17, 2015 at 9:34 pm
    Permalink

    hello my names sachin pillay i love to act i acte in school good at communicating with people im 14 years old i live in cape town i would like to audition for disney channels

    Reply
  • karabo esme masenamela
    June 10, 2015 at 7:58 pm
    Permalink

    Hello disney I go by the name of karabo esme masenamela and I’m 14years old what I mostly love is to sing and dance.
    I just a teenager that likes the show called violetta and what I mostly wish I would like to get into violetta’s shoes and I know that sometimes getting into someone’s shoes isn’t always easy
    But believe you me I will boom off the judges and they will never regret and give it them what they expected
    So my wish is to be the next Violetta

    By:karabo esme masenamela
    Thank you

    Reply
  • Phumzile
    June 10, 2015 at 7:35 pm
    Permalink

    hi im phumzile madonsela im a huge fan of the violetta show and it would be an honour for me to become a part of the violetta show .im a teenager of many talents e.g singing,dancing and being creative.be without the violetta show is like a leafless fall and a flawerless spring.I LOVE VIOLETTA

    Reply
  • Nothando
    June 5, 2015 at 9:18 pm
    Permalink

    im Nothando i love Violetta it is one of my favourite shows on disney channel. i am very confident, not shy and will like to be famous l. being famous is my dream and by choosing me. your’ll will be helping me to achieve my dream.

    Reply
  • Jade Jamie Stellenberg
    June 1, 2015 at 2:27 pm
    Permalink

    I’m a really big fan of Violetta and I’d like to audition…I’m 15 years old,I’m a free spirit,I’m outspoken, I enjoy having fun and I have other great qualitie.

    Reply
  • amahle
    May 30, 2015 at 4:36 pm
    Permalink

    I love Violetta I am 13 and I am so happy about all of this
    #IloveVioletta

    Reply
  • amahle
    May 30, 2015 at 4:32 pm
    Permalink

    I am so happy about this good luck to all of you violetta fans let’s hope we win

    Reply
  • Sihle Zola
    May 28, 2015 at 9:47 pm
    Permalink

    Hello, I’m Sihle, age 14 and I love Disney and I would love to be part of Violetta. I can dance hip pop and I can sing all voices. I have a passion for acting , singing and dancing and I would love to make a career out of them.

    Reply
  • Kimberly Kisten
    May 27, 2015 at 8:00 pm
    Permalink

    My name is Kimberly Kisten, I am 14 years old.I would love to audition for violetta.My passion is acting, dancing, having fun. I would love the opportunity to be part of new series- i love violet. Looking forward to hear from you. Kind Regards , Kimberly.

    Reply
  • Palesa Twala
    May 27, 2015 at 7:34 pm
    Permalink

    Hi my name is Palesa Twala I’m 15years old and will be turning 16 on the 27th of June.
    I would like to be one of the 3 presenters that will be chosen for the Violetta.
    I’m so polite and patient.
    I love fashion, singing and being myself.

    Reply
  • Rirhandzu vukela
    May 27, 2015 at 7:12 pm
    Permalink

    I love Violetta can I please be part of the auditions …I am 15 yes old ,I am a good singer and I consider myself as a poet

    Reply
  • I love Violetta and I am 12 years old on 20 September 2015. Can I still join the auditions?
    May 27, 2015 at 1:22 pm
    Permalink

    I am only turning 12 in September this year (2015), please advise if I can still audition for Violetta SA.

    Kindest regards,

    Chama Lauren Chinga

    Reply
  • I love Violetta and I am 12 years old on 20 September 2015. Can I still join the auditions?
    May 27, 2015 at 12:53 pm
    Permalink

    I would like to be considered for the auditions for Violetta SA. Please let me know how I can enter even though I am only turning 12 in September 2015.

    Kindest regards,

    Chama Evelyn Chinga

    Reply
  • Boitshepo Motsumi
    May 26, 2015 at 4:54 pm
    Permalink

    Hi Disney my name is Boitshepo Motsumi im from South africa. age of.13 and I love trying new thingz and im. outspoken.

    Reply
    • nuraan samuels
      June 1, 2015 at 8:43 pm
      Permalink

      Hi my name is Nuraan Samuels I am 13 years old I love watching Violetta, it’s my favourite show on Disney channel I have the passion for acting and presenting I’m very confident, good characteristics good communication skills, enthusiastic and I would really like to audition for Disney channel’s Violetta
      I would really like to be hearing from you soon
      contact me on via email nuraan122@gmail.com
      Nuraan

      Reply
  • Kirsty Hendricks
    May 22, 2015 at 2:15 pm
    Permalink

    my daughter Kirsty is 13yrs old and would love to audition for the Violtta season .

    Reply
  • Georgina van Heerden
    May 21, 2015 at 12:21 pm
    Permalink

    I would love to audition for a presenter on (I love) Violetta. Please advise how I might proceed. I’m 16 years old and love acting, drama, dancing and fashion. I am well-spoken, have long red hair and 1,74 cm tall. I’ve done a modelling course but feel verbal communication is much more rewarding.

    I would love to hear back from Disney SA.

    Regards,
    Georgina

    Reply
  • Francisca van Jaarsveld
    May 20, 2015 at 5:29 pm
    Permalink

    Crazy about Violetta*!!! I am 13 years old and want to become an actor just like you guys.

    Reply
    • Nothando
      November 25, 2016 at 5:16 pm
      Permalink

      Hi my name is Nothando I would love to be an actress for Disney and the best part about me is that I am a model from Durban into sports and love to act. I am crazy about fashion one day I wish to be a fashion designer/actress/model.love to sing and dance and I would say I’m good.I am 15 years old

      Reply
  • Karabo Seanego
    May 19, 2015 at 5:59 pm
    Permalink

    This is just what I wanted to hear. I am so excited and I want to audition. But I am 20 years old. Is that a problem?

    Reply
  • Nosipho
    May 16, 2015 at 7:35 pm
    Permalink

    I love violetta can I pls be part of the auditions…I’m a 17 yr old I’m bubbely,lively and energetic

    Reply

Leave a Reply