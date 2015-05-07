Disney on the look-out for young SA talent for new lifestyle series
DISNEY Africa is hunting for young and fresh South African talent to grace TV screens in a talent search like no other.
Only fun-loving teens, aged 13 to 18, with a passion for Disney channel’s Violetta and who have positive attitudes will be able to make the cut for new lifestyle show I (love) Violetta!
Set to launch later this year, the companion series will feature three new South African presenters who will re-live the best moments in recent Violetta episodes.
Telenovella Violetta is about a musically talented teenager navigating the trials of growing up. The show is at the No 1 spot as most viewed show on Disney Channel in South Africa.
I (love) Violetta will be a lifestyle show. The vibrant presenters will anticipate what happens next, discuss favourite characters, showcase choreography and offer fashion advice to young peeps.
The South African production company will hold auditions in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban over three weekends.
The likes of Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera shot to fame after joining the Mickey Mouse Club in 1993. All three went on to become global superstars, earning multiple awards.
South African talent now has the chance to enter and make history as the first from this country on Disney Channel.
After the entry process that closes mid-June, hopeful candidates will be short-listed and invited to audition in front of judges – the directors of the series and a Disney representative.
The show will be pre-recorded and aired on Disney Channel later in the year, in conjunction with the launch of the third season of Violetta.
-Shenaaz Jamal and Poppy Louw
39 thoughts on “Disney on the look-out for young SA talent for new lifestyle series”
Hi! My name is Phomolo Sehlola and I’ve been a Violetta for a long time and I would love to be a part of your cast…I’m a 14 year old girl and I believe I’m the presenter you are looking for . If I could describe my personality it would be crazy , bubbly , energetic and It would be an honour to audition and be a presenter of Violetta.
Hi, I would love to be apart of this and Violetta is my favourite show and I know I have a passion for this and I’m bubbley, energetic, lively and I am also crazy about fashion. I am 13 years old and I’ve always wanted to be a actress/singer
I’m so grateful that young south African actors can now broaden their imagine and think out the box because a lot of recognition sets out a big road for us. I’m Mpumi Majola and I would like to be chosen to host such an amazing show and get learn more about broadcasting and gain more confidence in myself and I hope I could do the same for my fellow youth.
Hello my name is Bibi ….. I recently saw this post about bieng a Disney star….it has also been my dream since i was a little girl and im so happy it might come true.Im good at acting and really love it….its suprising how a 13 year old girl like me can change the world well even the acting industry……im willing to get some advise to even become a bigger star♡….#Disney Rocks
I would really love to be a Disney star……I love Disney and bieng one of them would be the greatest thing that ever happened to me …..#Disney Rocks
Plz send us the details so that we can enter
I love violetta so much. I am 14 years old.I will love if I be part of it😝.
hi I’m 14 and I am a big fan of Disney channel, I watch each show, series, and cartoons. I am a good actor and I am a good comedian I might not be good looking but I am an opportunist. AT LEAST CONCIDER MY REPLY.
I would like to really join Disney auditions and act.I know I am not the best looking but I have so many determination to try.pls don’t ignore comment.I want to make my family proud and be seen by society.
Please may we have the details for the auditions?
Good Day. Please may we have the details for the auditions?
Hi I’m Mbalentle Dokolwana…im 13 years old nd I love love love looovvve Violetta can I also be part of the auditions….im energetic also can socialise with people very well….please pick me ; p
Hi, I’m a young female who would love to go into media. Anything from presenting, to modeling and acting, I’m your girl
I my name is Gemima kwete i live in Johannesburg .
I love acting and I m good at talking in public
All ever dreamed about is becoming a Disney channel actress
It was my dream since I was 5 years old and now I m 13 years old
Pls can I play in the new serie stuck in the middle.
Regards
Gemima
Hi I am Kamogelo and I love singing ,sing is my passion and violetta is my role model I even know all her songs in English n in Dutch I hope u think I am good enough for a audition
love k
Hi I’m Jackson I will like to audition and I’m 17 years male
Hi my name is Nelly Ntuli from Delmas in Mpumalanga and I’m 16 years old. I’m a vibrant person with a lot of personality, being a presenter have always been my passion since from the young age. Self confidence is who I am, watching a violetta show it is fulfilling and becoming a violetta family crew it would be an honour to me.I believe that it doesn’t matter where you come from everything is possible, if you put in effort and have passion for what you do. If I get a chance I’ll blow judges minds away.
hello my names sachin pillay i love to act i acte in school good at communicating with people im 14 years old i live in cape town i would like to audition for disney channels
Hello disney I go by the name of karabo esme masenamela and I’m 14years old what I mostly love is to sing and dance.
I just a teenager that likes the show called violetta and what I mostly wish I would like to get into violetta’s shoes and I know that sometimes getting into someone’s shoes isn’t always easy
But believe you me I will boom off the judges and they will never regret and give it them what they expected
So my wish is to be the next Violetta
By:karabo esme masenamela
Thank you
hi im phumzile madonsela im a huge fan of the violetta show and it would be an honour for me to become a part of the violetta show .im a teenager of many talents e.g singing,dancing and being creative.be without the violetta show is like a leafless fall and a flawerless spring.I LOVE VIOLETTA
im Nothando i love Violetta it is one of my favourite shows on disney channel. i am very confident, not shy and will like to be famous l. being famous is my dream and by choosing me. your’ll will be helping me to achieve my dream.
I’m a really big fan of Violetta and I’d like to audition…I’m 15 years old,I’m a free spirit,I’m outspoken, I enjoy having fun and I have other great qualitie.
I love Violetta I am 13 and I am so happy about all of this
#IloveVioletta
I am so happy about this good luck to all of you violetta fans let’s hope we win
Hello, I’m Sihle, age 14 and I love Disney and I would love to be part of Violetta. I can dance hip pop and I can sing all voices. I have a passion for acting , singing and dancing and I would love to make a career out of them.
My name is Kimberly Kisten, I am 14 years old.I would love to audition for violetta.My passion is acting, dancing, having fun. I would love the opportunity to be part of new series- i love violet. Looking forward to hear from you. Kind Regards , Kimberly.
Hi my name is Palesa Twala I’m 15years old and will be turning 16 on the 27th of June.
I would like to be one of the 3 presenters that will be chosen for the Violetta.
I’m so polite and patient.
I love fashion, singing and being myself.
I love Violetta can I please be part of the auditions …I am 15 yes old ,I am a good singer and I consider myself as a poet
I am only turning 12 in September this year (2015), please advise if I can still audition for Violetta SA.
Kindest regards,
Chama Lauren Chinga
I would like to be considered for the auditions for Violetta SA. Please let me know how I can enter even though I am only turning 12 in September 2015.
Kindest regards,
Chama Evelyn Chinga
Hi Disney my name is Boitshepo Motsumi im from South africa. age of.13 and I love trying new thingz and im. outspoken.
You can contact me via email rajeshreepadavettan@gmail.com
Hi my name is Nuraan Samuels I am 13 years old I love watching Violetta, it’s my favourite show on Disney channel I have the passion for acting and presenting I’m very confident, good characteristics good communication skills, enthusiastic and I would really like to audition for Disney channel’s Violetta
I would really like to be hearing from you soon
contact me on via email nuraan122@gmail.com
Nuraan
my daughter Kirsty is 13yrs old and would love to audition for the Violtta season .
I would love to audition for a presenter on (I love) Violetta. Please advise how I might proceed. I’m 16 years old and love acting, drama, dancing and fashion. I am well-spoken, have long red hair and 1,74 cm tall. I’ve done a modelling course but feel verbal communication is much more rewarding.
I would love to hear back from Disney SA.
Regards,
Georgina
Crazy about Violetta*!!! I am 13 years old and want to become an actor just like you guys.
Hi my name is Nothando I would love to be an actress for Disney and the best part about me is that I am a model from Durban into sports and love to act. I am crazy about fashion one day I wish to be a fashion designer/actress/model.love to sing and dance and I would say I’m good.I am 15 years old
This is just what I wanted to hear. I am so excited and I want to audition. But I am 20 years old. Is that a problem?
I love violetta can I pls be part of the auditions…I’m a 17 yr old I’m bubbely,lively and energetic