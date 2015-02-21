Back to school for Grade R teachers in need of training

UNDERQUALIFIED Grade R teachers in the Eastern Cape are set for an academic upgrade as the provincial government adds clout to its mission to improve pre-school education.

In his state of the province address at the legislature yesterday, premier Phumulo Masualle reported strides made in early childhood development (ECD) in the bid to improve pupils’ academic performances.

These include all but 73 of the province’s targeted 4 557 primary schools having Grade R classes, with the number of pupils increasing to 152 873 last year.

There was an increase in the number of registered standalone crèches, from 1 324 in the previous financial year to 1 460 in the current one.

The provincial Education Department has also reportedly committed funding towards the training of more than 1 000 Grade R teachers in a diploma in pre-school teaching.

Masualle said this year the provincial government would focus on training Grade R teachers, with the aim that 3 500 pre-school teachers would reach ECD level 6 qualification by 2018.

“We want to focus on the young ones, with a key programme to deal with the pre-foundation phase leading up to the foundation phase, where we tend to look for results. We need to start sooner,” he said.