Chapman principal says goodbye

A PORT Elizabeth high school principal who has dedicated half his life to the same school bids farewell to his home, and his family away from home, next month.

Alfred Loggenberg, 62, has spent more than 30 years at Chapman High School in Gelvandale and – after seeing thousands of pupils pass through the school’s gates over the years – he now plans to travel around South Africa and spend time with his real family.

Loggenberg, who was born in Schauderville, said his mother had pushed him towards a career in education. “Even though my mother wasn’t educated, she was passionate about education. She encouraged me to go into teaching so that I could give back to the people of Schauderville,” he said.

Loggenberg, who matriculated at Paterson High School in Schauderville, studied at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology where he completed a diploma in commerce.

He then obtained a bachelor’s degree in administration through the University of South Africa before completing his honours at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University.

For his first teaching post, Loggenberg returned to his Schauderville alma mater in 1974 where he taught accounting and business studies. Soon afterwards, on June 16 1976, thousands of pupils and students around the country embarked on a protest which started in Soweto against the introduction of Afrikaans as the medium of instruction at schools. That day is commemorated as Youth Day.

“The uprising was a traumatic time for me and my colleagues at Paterson High School. Our colleague George Botha and principal Hendrick Pearce died in detention.

“We had to support each other as teachers and our main concern was the pupils’ lives,” Loggenberg said.

He moved to Chapman High in 1980 and became head of accounting and economics, before being named principal in 2007.

Loggenberg said one of the biggest challenges teachers faced was the lack of discipline among pupils, and parent involvement.

“Pupils should be taught discipline and good behaviour at home, because teachers should be only focusing on learning,” he said.

Loggenberg said he liked participating in extramural activities with pupils, such as athletics and hiking, as he learnt more about them outside the classroom.

“The best satisfaction I get is receiving small thank you cards from past and present pupils. I am also grateful for the support I have received from my colleagues.”

Deputy principal Avril Yon said Loggenberg led by example and his door was always open to everyone.

“I wish him all the best.” – Yonela Mgwali