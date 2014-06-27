Latest:
News Top News 

Drug treatment centre to be built in New Brighton

TMG Editor 1 Comment
NO TO DRUGS: Church leaders and pupils march against substance abuse in Motherwell. Picture: DEON VAN DER WALT
NO TO DRUGS: Church leaders and pupils march against substance abuse in Motherwell. Picture: DEON VAN DER WALT

A MULTIMILLION-RAND government drug treatment centre will be opened in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth, early next year.

This was said by Social Development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi who was speaking at the centre’s future site in Singaphi Street, New Brighton.

“Substance abuse is a common denominator in most social ills.

“The province has been referring abusers to various treatment centres outside the province, but this centre will see many of our people receive treatment quicker and closer to home,” she said.

The news comes as the world commemorates International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. – Hendrick Mphande

For the full story read The Herald, or get the complete newspaper, including comics, classifieds, crosswords and back editions in our e-Edition

You May Also Like

Desperation fuelled week of violence

Amir Chetty, Rochelle de Kock and Johnnie Isaacs 0

‘Foreign wives’ in Grahamstown to go ahead with protest

Herald Reporter 0

Watch: Police officer breaks it down

Herald Reporter 0

One thought on “Drug treatment centre to be built in New Brighton

  • Maria
    November 23, 2017 at 9:55 am
    Permalink

    Dont U have a tel numb of the rehab in new brighton big please??

    Reply

Leave a Reply