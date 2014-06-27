Drug treatment centre to be built in New Brighton

A MULTIMILLION-RAND government drug treatment centre will be opened in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth, early next year.

This was said by Social Development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi who was speaking at the centre’s future site in Singaphi Street, New Brighton.

“Substance abuse is a common denominator in most social ills.

“The province has been referring abusers to various treatment centres outside the province, but this centre will see many of our people receive treatment quicker and closer to home,” she said.

The news comes as the world commemorates International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. – Hendrick Mphande

