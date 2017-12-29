This is the larney deck around town.

If the hustle-and-bustle of the beachfront is getting all a bit too much and you need a retreat (while not heading off for kilometres into the distance), the Farriagers bar at Humewood’s Kelway Hotel should be your destination for some smooth sundown serenity.

The well-appointed bar opens out onto a spacious and invitingly comfy sundeck with magnificent views of Kings Beach and Algoa Bay.

The couches alone are worth it. Just settle in to see why.