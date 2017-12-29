Farriagers a perfect sundowners spot
This is the larney deck around town.
If the hustle-and-bustle of the beachfront is getting all a bit too much and you need a retreat (while not heading off for kilometres into the distance), the Farriagers bar at Humewood’s Kelway Hotel should be your destination for some smooth sundown serenity.
The well-appointed bar opens out onto a spacious and invitingly comfy sundeck with magnificent views of Kings Beach and Algoa Bay.
The couches alone are worth it. Just settle in to see why.
An Alpine ski lodge ambience prevails inside the bar with windows stretching to the top of the tapered-point rafters and a nostalgic locomotive theme evokes an old world charm and refinement.
Great for a gathering of visiting friends or the curtain-raiser to a dinner date at the adjoining Farriagers restaurant, the bar – with equally lush furnishings – offers a range of top-end spirits, wine labels, aperitifs, ciders and beers to quench a summer thirst.
And why not pop in after dinner too – a night cap with the twinkling city lights will feel like a holiday all by itself.
Contact Farriagers on (041) 584-0019.