Singer on a talent search

The passion to develop talent in his hometown has prompted Bay gospel singer Andile B to hold choir auditions for unemployed youth for his upcoming live DVD recording.

The auditions, for talented singers under the age of 40, will be held at the Motherwell Sports Centre on April 25 and 26.

“We’re specifically looking for talented people who are sitting at home with nothing do and whose lives will not be distracted by the choir, so if you are employed or are a scholar, we won’t take you because we don’t want our rehearsal schedule to distract your commitments,” he said.

Andile is looking to give an opportunity to 15 singers who will form a choir with whom he will record an album at the sports centre in September and thereafter tour the country with him.

“After the recording they will be working with me full-time. We will be touring the country and we already have an invitation [to perform] in England,” he said.