GFI gallery launches unique ink art exhibition

The Gutsche Family Investments (GFI) Art Gallery in Park Drive officially opened an exhibition in celebration of ink as a medium of art on Wednesday evening.

The Collective Ink exhibition is a showcase of diverse artworks by over 40 artists from Port Elizabeth, Cape Town and Johannesburg.

The gallery invited artists to submit ink-created works in block print, linocut, etching, mono print, dry point, ink drawing, ink painting, and fine art photography mediums to be showcased at the gallery until April 30.

“The emphasis of this exhibition is for the display and sale of quality Ink produced works,” GFI exhibition coordinator Elizabeth van den Berg said.

Exhibiting along other artists is photographer Karl Schoemaker, showcasing photographs from his Prison Cells series. Schoemaker took the photographs of apartheid-era graffiti at the former prison cells below ground at the former Baakens Street Police station, where many people were imprisoned under Section 6 of the Terrorism Act.

“I find these images quite hard-hitting and being in that place [to take photographs] was a very emotional experience for me,” Schoemaker said.