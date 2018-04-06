My HeraldLive Gallery | Your weekly leisure pictures April 6, 2018 Herald Reporter 0 Comment collective ink, Ivor Markman, xhosa acoustic tour Ntombomzi Mtwebana, left, and Irene Gazi enjoy coffee at Shisa African Restaurant during Dumza Maswana’s ‘Xhosa Acoustic Tour’ on Wednesday night Picture: Fredlin Adriaan Art lovers, from left, Albrecht Herholdt, Pieter Swart and Lennox Menemene attend the Collective Ink Exhibition opening at GFI Art Gallery on Wednesday Picture: Fredlin Adriaan Ivor Markman, left, opened his exhibition titled Bards of the Bay at the Opera House last week. With him are Derek Zimmerman, centre, and Doron Blackman Picture: Louise Liebenberg Athi Jansen from Kings Beach was the boys’ U/11 beach sprint final winner at the SA Surf Lifesaving champs held at Kings Beach last weekend Picture: Fredlin Adriaan Arts lovers, from left, Marian Lucouw, Cingiwe Skosana, Irma Schoeman and Dawn Madolo attend the opening of the exhibition Bards of the Bay and the launch of the Iphulo Drama Festival at the PE Opera House last Monday. This was followed by the production ‘Choice Amidst the Waves’, by Monde Ngonyama, in The Barn Picture: Louise Liebenberg Ludwe Mgolombane and Lynnley Watson view a sculpture on show at GFI Art Gallery at the opening of the Collective Ink exhibition on Wednesday night Picture: Fredlin Adriaan Asekhona Mvandaba, left and Lulama Mvandaba had a stunning view at Shisa African Restaurant during Dumza Maswana’s “Xhosa Acoustic Tour” on Wednesday night Picture: Fredlin Adriaan Related