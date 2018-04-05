Yoooooh‚ but Comedy Central is doing that darn thaaang.

It was confirmed on Thursday that Ntsiki Mazwai would be joining the panel of peeps chosen to drag down Somizi on the Comedy Central Roast.

Ntsiki‚ who will be joined by Schalk Bezuidenhout to form part of The Roasting Squad‚ will get the chance to say‚ well‚ whatever she darn well likes.

“I was offered a platform to drag and diss Somizi. I have always wanted to address that blonde weave he wore on the music reality show he judges. Rude‚” Ntsiki said.

The show will be aired on May 7 on DStv channel 122.