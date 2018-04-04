The Telegraph’s Ross Dobson gives his version of pulled pork. His recipe for the meltingly soft way of serving meat serves eight.



Pulled Pork

Ingredients

For the spice rub:

2 tablespoons smoked paprika

2 tablespoons ground cumin

2 tablespoons soft brown sugar

1 tablespoon sea salt

For the pork:

1.5kg pork neck

To serve:

8 soft bread rolls

coleslaw

barbecue sauce

Method

Preheat oven to 220º Celsius. Combine all the spice rub ingredients in a bowl. Roll the pork around in the bowl to coat it all evenly in the spices. Place the pork in a roasting tin and pour in 250ml cold water.

Transfer to the oven and bake for 40 minutes: depending on the size of your roasting tin, you may need to add more water to stop the spice mix burning.

Remove the roasting tin from the oven and pour in another 250ml water. Cover the roasting tin with foil, making sure the edges are well sealed, and bake the pork for a further 2½ hours.

Remove the roasting tin from the oven and leave it covered for about 1 hour.

Remove the foil, then use cooking tongs to shred the pork meat, reserving the cooking liquid. Place the shredded pork in a bowl and pour the cooking juices all over the pork.

Serve on soft rolls, with coleslaw and barbecue sauce. – The Telegraph