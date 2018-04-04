Port Elizabeth’s star knitwear designer Laduma Ngxokolo is expanding his studio with the appointment of his sister Tina – also an acclaimed fashion designer – as creative director.

“Tina has joined the company officially now, we all work together and she is the creative director of the atelier, as well as the production manager for our collection,” Laduma said on Monday, speaking from Nigeria, where he is showing his new MaXhosa by Laduma collection of men and womenswear.

Sharp-eyed fashionistas may have noticed Tina’s influence on a few of the formal garments modelled by women during the MaXhosa by Laduma show last month at AFI Fashion Week in Cape Town.

“She brought her style element in – Tina has her own brand and custom-makes evening dresses to order,” Laduma said.

The Ngxokolo range was acclaimed by industry figures and the media, and marks the seventh year that Laduma has been running his own label.

For his new collection, Laduma used 3-D glasses as accessories for his bright graphic patterns, which used op-art themes knitted into the canvas of his wearable art.

“We are evolving,” he said. “The patterns that we use for the season have three-D effects, and that is why we used the glasses.”

Laduma had unexpected support from Port Elizabeth, as another young designer who studied fashion at NMU – Armand Dicker – was one of his models on the ramp at AFI.