Elle Macpherson still looks great for her age – but, like Sadie Frost, Maggie Alderson knows exactly how it feels to fade away

The cloak of invisibility is one of the most appealing inventions of author J K Rowling’s imaginings. But the experience of being able to walk across a crowded space and have no one seem to notice is not so magical when it’s simply because you are a woman over a certain age.

This age-determined state is strange to experience and it even affects women who appear to have had it all, in terms of the looks, handsome husbands and ineffably cool lifestyles.

Last week, Sadie Frost, now 52, confessed to feeling invisible. The den mother of the Primrose Hill set, the chicest clique of the Nineties, said on a podcast: “You do start to feel invisible and irrelevant . . . because there is a new generation of people that are becoming more visible and relevant.”

Frost’s dazzling life has been lived as large on the social pages as it has on stage and screen and, yes, it must sting to have the paparazzi’s eyes now pass over you. But this feeling is a very peculiar experience for all women in their middling years.

I remember vividly starting work at the Evening Standard when I was 26 and at the Sydney Morning Herald 10 years after that. Walking across the male-dominated news floors used to make me feel like a rather small gazelle alone on the savannah. I don’t think I could have defined it at the time.

Ironically, I can identify that ripple of attention more clearly now that it’s no longer there. When I go into an office now, that feeling has completely gone – I might as well be one of the recycling bins.

It’s the same when I visit my beloved Groucho Club, which I joined the week it opened in 1985. Strutting into the back room to see who was there to hang out with used to be one of the great joys of my life. Every head in there would turn to see who’d just crossed the threshold. Today, I could cartwheel in with my hair on fire and no one would notice.

Some kind of aura

It’s something I used to discuss with my late friend Sally Brampton, who, like me, was a newspaper columnist, novelist and magazine editor; I edited Elle after her. We both remembered, in our pomp, feeling something akin to the Red Sea parting when we walked into a room, crossed a hotel lobby or even entered a restaurant in cities other than London. It was as if we had some kind of aura, perhaps a combination of our relative youth and professional self-confidence. That remains, but no longer seems enough on its own.

I don’t feel offended, or belittled by the loss, but “disappearing” into this new invisibility is odd. It’s certainly nothing to do with missing blatant sexual attention – like most women, I was delighted to say goodbye to wolf-whistles and builders’ cat calls – midlife invisibility is more subtle than that, and not always about men.

Though not overblessed with height (5ft 2in after a good yoga stretch), I never had a problem getting a drink at a crowded bar. Not any more.

At a favourite local pub on a recent Saturday evening, I couldn’t get any of the staff to notice me, despite enthusiastically waving a £20 note in the air. It’s as if, suddenly, in the whole scheme of things, I’m no longer relevant. In my fifties, I simply don’t register on anyone’s radar the way I used to. Nothing personal, love. Next.

Although I can understand it on an intellectual level, emotions can lag behind rational thought. And what can make the adjustment harder is seeing women of a similar age still getting all the attention you used to.

In the same week Frost complained of feeling invisible, Elle Macpherson, 53, was snapped in skimpy swimwear on Bondi beach looking every bit “The Body” as she always did. It’s the menopausal version of how a new mother with a stomach like rice pudding in a plastic bag feels seeing those celebrity post-baby bodies (“It just snapped back . . .!”).

But I hope Frost has told herself – as I did with those post-partum pics – that it’s really not surprising that a supermodel with a genetic mix that made her 5ft 11in tall, lean, with a beautiful face, a lovely smile and great hair, looks good in a bikini. She will always look good in a bikini. See, too, Liz Hurley, 52, and Helen Mirren, 72! also scoring in microscopically small genetic percentiles of perfection.

A new way of being

What Frost is experiencing is the rather uncomfortable shift into a new way of being.

Fifty-two is the other end of what you go through at 13 (the actual worst year of my life). That awkward age was the entrance to the constantly visible years. I see 52 as the beginning of the exit.

But the good news is, you don’t have to look like Elle Macpherson to get beyond feeling like this. Once you get used to this new you, it’s a wonderful thing; even liberating. Not the freedom to give up into elastic waistbands and gnarly toenails – do, if that’s your thing – but the freedom to live life on your own terms. To no longer feel judged because if nobody really cares what you look like, or what you do, or even who you are, you are free to be yourself.

For me, this has been symbolised by a return to the bikini, after 10 years sweltering on a sun lounger in boil-in-the-bag swimsuits without the relief of going for a dip.

Getting back into a bikini last summer – bought in Majorca, where there was a wonderful choice in all sizes, because in southern Europe everyone wears bikinis – was like being released from a chrysalis I’d been forced back into. Even my judgmental teen gave it the thumbs-up. She said I looked so much happier in it.

With this constant undercurrent of assessing attention gone, I can finally breathe out physically and emotionally. So, my advice to Frost and all the other women on this stage of their journey, is to get over the next couple of years. In no time, you’ll be feeling like you again.

And maybe this new, “older” you is, in fact, the real you who you’ve been hiding away for years. – The Sunday Telegraph