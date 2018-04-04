You may think the water shortage is nothing to laugh about but four guys from the Cape think it can be so hilarious they are bringing a comedy show to Port Elizabeth this weekend which may persuade you otherwise.

Day Zero – The Water Shortage Tour is on at the Protea Hotel in Marine Drive on Friday and Saturday, April 6 and 7, at 8pm.

Day Zero is a tongue-in-cheek look at the much-talked-about water crisis, especially in Cape Town which is the home city of comics Carl Weber, Dalin Oliver, Kagiso Mokgadi and Yaaseen Barnes.

The quartet of comedy award winners bring their individual styles to the gigs: Good Hope FM radio presenter Dalin Oliver has often performed on the Port Elizabeth comedy scene, leaving his mark here in 2016 with tales of his life as a teacher turned comedian in I Came, I Taught, I Left.

He broadened his horizons with a role in the South African movie Finders Keepers last year and has since been featured on Comedy Central, as well as produced a second one-man show, Face For Radio.

His Good Hope FM co-host Carl Weber is fresh from a sold-out one man show, Bloem-Boykjie Diaries, at Cape Town comedy clubs. Weber made his TV debut on Comedy Central in 2012 and has opened for international acts such as Greg Behrendt and Pablo Francisco.

This is an impressive feat taking into consideration that he broke into the comedy scene just over six years go when he won Phat Joe Cape Town’s Next Comic hosted by Heart FM – coincidentally beating out, his now good friend, Oliver to the coveted spot.

The two are joined by Yaaseen Barnes, who is Savanna Comic’s Choice Award winner for Intermediate Comic Of The Year winner as well as a writer for the Safta-winning Point of Order, a South African panel show which sees comedians go head-to-head in a mock parliament.

Barnes is filming the third season of the web series, the Weekly Noise.

Known for his hard hitting one liners, Yaaseen has had a meteoric rise in comedy since winning the Good Hope FM Laughmaster Competition in 2014.

Comic’s Choice Award winner Kgiso KG Mokgadi rounds off the foursome. Mokgadi had his comedy breakthrough at the Jo’burg Arts Alive Festival in the Comedy Nine-Nine showcase in 2012. Known for various roles on TV and the big screen, some of his best known performances include The Jive Funny Festival Cape Town and London, Keeping You in Stitches with Riaad Moosa, The Marc Lottering Roadshow and Blacks Only.

Tickets are R100 at Computicket. Further information from Ranique at e-mail ranique@bigmouthentertainment.co.za, or call 074-754-1596.